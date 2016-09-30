Juba makes formal protest to Khartoum over Machar’s presence in Sudan

September 29, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan made a formal protest to Khartoum for hosting the former First Vice President Riek Machar, a diplomat said on Thursday.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a press conference in his private residence in Addis Ababa, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. (Photo AP/Mulugete Ayehe)

South Sudanese Deputy Head of Mission to Khartoum Kau Nak Maper told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that the Embassy handed a protest letter to the foreign minister over the conditions of Machar’s hosting in Khartoum.

"The protest came on the background of the political activity carried out by Machar, and through which he declared the armed resistance against the government of Juba," Maper said.

Following a three-day meeting in Khartoum the SPLM-IO Political Bureau under the leadership of Riek Machar announced they opted for the armed struggle in order to establish a democratic regime in Juba.

Juba had been reassured by the Sudanese authorities that Machar is in Khartoum for humanitarian reasons, indicating he receive medical care.

The South Sudanese diplomat said the Embassy has not yet received a response from the Sudanese government to the protest note. However he pointed out that the lack of response would not lead to escalation or a crisis in the bilateral relations.

"The issue will be discussed during the meetings of the joint security committee between the two countries, which will is taking place in Juba nowadays," he revealed.

Last Monday, South Sudan’s Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal, said he was surprised to see the Sudanese government allowing Machar to declare war against his government. And called to ban his political activities against Juba.

On the same Monday, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghanodur stressed that Sudan wouldn’t serve as a launching pad for any armed opposition activities against South Sudan.

24 hours later he told Al-Jazeera TV that the rebel leader would leave Sudan in the near future without further details.

"The hosting of former South Sudanese First Vice President Riek Machar in Sudan is temporary, as he is now admitted to a Khartoum hospital and will leave the country soon," he said.

(ST)