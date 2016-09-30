 
 
 
Friday 30 September 2016

Juba makes formal protest to Khartoum over Machar’s presence in Sudan

September 29, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan made a formal protest to Khartoum for hosting the former First Vice President Riek Machar, a diplomat said on Thursday.

JPEG - 27.7 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a press conference in his private residence in Addis Ababa, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. (Photo AP/Mulugete Ayehe)

South Sudanese Deputy Head of Mission to Khartoum Kau Nak Maper told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that the Embassy handed a protest letter to the foreign minister over the conditions of Machar’s hosting in Khartoum.

"The protest came on the background of the political activity carried out by Machar, and through which he declared the armed resistance against the government of Juba," Maper said.

Following a three-day meeting in Khartoum the SPLM-IO Political Bureau under the leadership of Riek Machar announced they opted for the armed struggle in order to establish a democratic regime in Juba.

Juba had been reassured by the Sudanese authorities that Machar is in Khartoum for humanitarian reasons, indicating he receive medical care.

The South Sudanese diplomat said the Embassy has not yet received a response from the Sudanese government to the protest note. However he pointed out that the lack of response would not lead to escalation or a crisis in the bilateral relations.

"The issue will be discussed during the meetings of the joint security committee between the two countries, which will is taking place in Juba nowadays," he revealed.

Last Monday, South Sudan’s Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal, said he was surprised to see the Sudanese government allowing Machar to declare war against his government. And called to ban his political activities against Juba.

On the same Monday, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghanodur stressed that Sudan wouldn’t serve as a launching pad for any armed opposition activities against South Sudan.

24 hours later he told Al-Jazeera TV that the rebel leader would leave Sudan in the near future without further details.

"The hosting of former South Sudanese First Vice President Riek Machar in Sudan is temporary, as he is now admitted to a Khartoum hospital and will leave the country soon," he said.

(ST)

  • 29 September 23:12, by Mr Point

    Why would Juba protest to Khartoum unless Machar is still alive?

    There are some very stupid people who believe that Machar is dead. Yes, I do mean you, Akuma.

    Machar is dead according to Akuma.

    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60356

    repondre message

    • 30 September 07:41, by Akuma

      Mr. Pointless,

      Have you share with me the Live TV coverage of Riek Machar speaking or any speeches meetings he held in Khartoum.
      You will believe my words some days to come.

      repondre message

      • 30 September 08:19, by Midit Mitot

        Mr. point, don,t wast your energy to debate with Akuma,
        Akuma is sleeveless person in South Sudan who does not understand the World, If Dr Machar die, your traitor Gov,t would have air it out since, Am sorry, Riek Machar will sack your aped Gov,t out of power soon.

        repondre message

        • 30 September 08:59, by Akuma

          Mitot or Idiot,

          SPLM-IO under Riek Machar group are in disarray after they were dislodged in Juba. Gatdet Dak & Mabior are busy fighting over $400,000 in Nairobi, others are fighting in Pagak of who will be in-charge of SPLM-IO chairman, Chief of Gen.Staff after Koang Choul and Gatwich Dual appear nowhere. Please put all your houses in order and confront the gov’t forces while prepares for worse

          repondre message

          • 30 September 11:19, by Midit Mitot

            Akuma,
            Your assumptions and perceptions have no room at all, Simon Gatwech and Koang Ranely are busy preparing your anti- Gov,t mercenaries, your blood sucking regime will be fucking-up by IO strong generals soon.Cleared out of your deftly ears and mentally shock, these strong men has gone lose.

            repondre message

      • 30 September 08:27, by Mun Loal

        I don’t understand why Dinka thugs are desperate for Dr. Machar’s being in Khartoum? 1983 movement was formed in Ethiopia and Sudan was not desperate why the rebel movement was formed in ur country to Ethiopia. This shows that the people whom you hired to fight Dr. Machar regretted to fight back again. This is the time for Dikaism to end your political segregations against the Mighty Naath.

        repondre message

  • 29 September 23:44, by Akol Liai Mager

    Despite being pointless most of the time, you have a good observation about this one Mr Point. There are little-minded people affiliated to the runaway minority clique making a lot of noises here and there about the death of Violence-Thirsty Riek Machar. I have been telling some of them that when Machar die, Violence will dramatically rise before decreasing to zero after few weeks.

    repondre message

    • 29 September 23:52, by Akol Liai Mager

      Yes, Riek Machar’s pursuance of violence is the only reason why innocent people have lost their lives and many, many others sustaining permanent wounds that made them disabled for rest of their lives. However, no one really, should wish or call for the dead of another unless we have decided to be disciples of Devil and wage war against God.

      repondre message

    • 30 September 06:42, by jubaone

      Akol,

      Kiir and his associates have for 10yrs miserably failed the South. Funny though, these people want Riak alive so that they get to say, look South would have developed had it not been for Riak meanwhile they enrich themselves. Junubin have been held idiots for too long by such tailless monkeys. Riak is now out and so what next?

      repondre message

  • 29 September 23:58, by Naath

    Akol,

    I agree with you. Those dictators and figurehead in Juba think that if Dr. Riek dies things will come to normal but they very wrong. Dr. Machar acts normal toward kiir government and he is the only Nuer man who does not like revege. If the leadership of the IO is taken over by another Nuer, now south Sudan would be completely be more than Somalia if Kiir refuses to step a side.

    repondre message

  • 30 September 00:01, by Naath

    Akol,

    You also need to understand that this war imposes on Riek by Dinka. Is it a crimes for someone to declare his interest to run for the presidency in South Sudan? Is a crimes for non-Dinka to run for the office president?

    repondre message

  • 30 September 00:03, by Naath

    Is it a crimes for non-Dinka to run for the position of president?

    repondre message

    • 30 September 01:19, by Thomas Taban

      This fight will never finish and there will ne no winner unless we all come down and sit and say what do we really need for the people of South Sudan. Why are we adding more suffering to the poor. It is time to think back to why we even voted for the separation.

      repondre message

    • 30 September 04:47, by Akol Liai Mager

      Naath, one of the problem is dishonesty, fear and xenophobia to start with you for instance, you like to participate in public debate, but hide your identity and this put u not only on dishonest basket, but it implied you are not confident on yourself and your ideas. Of course, it’s no crime for anyone including Riek to run for any office, but the use of violence is a crime my friend I’m telling.

      repondre message

      • 30 September 07:09, by choldit

        I thought u are going to explain how violent is the way Dr Machar expressed his desire for the run for presidency. I really like ur idea that the problem of the regime in South Sudan is xenophobic one to ideas express by Dr Machar. This is common for incompetent pple. The south Sudanese regime will always manufacture lies to implicate Dr Machar but wil not fool the world but JCE.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



