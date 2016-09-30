 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 30 September 2016

South Sudan Presidency slams Machar over violent approach

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (C) adresses a press conference together with FVP Riek Machar (R) and SVP James Wani at the State House on July 8, 2016 (Reuters Photo)
September 29, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir has slammed the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, for declaring resumption of armed struggle against the “regime” as an alternative action to bring true peace to the country.

President Kiir speaking through his spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny, in a response statement on Thursday rejected the new position of the leader of the armed opposition faction of the SPLM-IO, saying there is no place in South Sudanese politics for those who wish to take part through the barrel of the gun.

“Riek Machar will never be a peacemaker. Indeed, he has a long history of turning to war to force his demands on the peoples of South Sudan,” said the presidential spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny,

Meanwhile Machar’s replacement, Taban Deng Gai, described the decision of his predecessor and the man on whose behalf he negotiated the August 2015 peace agreement to end the two years of violent conflict with the government as unacceptable. He asked the Sudanese government to “shut him up” and stop him from inciting violence.

Gai viewed himself as “a peace lover and described Machar as “a violent man.”

“Anybody who is a peace lover has a great future ahead of him, but Riek Machar has been a violent man from 1991, 1998, 2013, and 2016. I think he should have a new approach now. If he denounces violence and becomes a peaceful person like me, like Salva Kiir, there is a role for him," said Gai at a roundtable discussion hosted by the Council’s Africa Center in the United States.

He said the call to arms was “unacceptable” and urged Machar to remain in exile until when he can return as a peace lover to participate in elections, rather than pushing for violence as a way to bring peace.

Gai’s controversial ascendance to power in July is viewed by Machar’s supporters as a conspiracy between him and President Kiir to “cooperatively” dismantle the August 2015 peace deal which the president signed with a long list of reservations and warned of difficulty to implement it.

The opposition leader was pushed out from Juba in July during the renewed violence between his bodyguards and forces loyal to President Kiir.

He called for deployment of a third party force to Juba to provide protection or else wage an armed resistance to change the situation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 September 22:18, by Khent

    Salva Kiir is a "peaceful" man!? The man that sparked a totally unnecessary war for his own selfish interests thinks of himself as a man of peace? This must be some kind of sick joke. Tens of thousands of people have died as a consequence of his own greed, hubris and myopia.

    repondre message

    • 29 September 23:01, by Mr Point

      Khent correctly point to Kiir as the source of violence and insecurity.

      Kiir has a history of using his militia to attack political opponents who support change within the constitution.

      Kiir planned fake coups in 2013 & 2016

      This UN report shows Kiir’s government planned the July 2016 violence In Juba to try to murder Machar
      http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60180

      repondre message

    • 30 September 08:13, by Mun Loal

      el Taban said " peace lover like me and Salvatore Kuethping"
      Oh my word! Peace lover can never be you and your father Kuethpiny. When you were Governor of Unity State, how many people you killed including late Paulino Matip’s family. You are very near to follow General Matip. Kuethping’s head will be brought dead to Dr. Machar this is were all 64 tribes of South Sudan will enjoy lasting peace.

      repondre message

    • 1 October 21:21, by Midit Mitot

      Look at their absentminded leaders, you thought that appointment of STD in to your Gov,t can stop IO struggle, Athuot,

      repondre message

  • 30 September 21:48, by Akeen Mangarthon

    Dr. Machar must quit the politics of S.Sudan to give peace a chance.The voice of President Kiir is loud and clear that there is no place in South Sudan politics for people who decided armed resistance as solution to bring peace. So think twice otherwise the man is serious this time compare to his previous amnesty to rebels.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.