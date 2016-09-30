 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 30 September 2016

S. Sudan denies abrogating Pibor peace accord

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 29, 2016 (JUBA) – Government of South Sudan has said launching a rebellion to destroy the country and attain political promotion are factors driving the recent defection of senior South Sudan Democratic Movement/Cobra (SSDM/Cobra) of Pibor-based ethnic Murle force early this week.

JPEG - 88.3 kb
The South Sudan government delegation and their SSDM/A Cobra faction counterparts after sigining a final peace deal in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 9 May 2014 (ST)

Akol Paul Kordit, the Deputy Minister of Information, said the May 2014 Peace Agreement signed between the government and SSDM/Cobra has been fully respected.

“The President […] created Pibor as an administrative area as proposed by the Cobra faction, created seven counties and all the Cobra forces were integrated into the SPLA with [military ranks] promotion and inclusion in the rank and files of the SPLA,” said Khordit, speaking to reporters in Juba on Thursday.

He cited promotion of former Cobra leader, David Yauyau, to the rank of Lt. General as well as Lt. Gen. Khalid Boutrus Bora, Lt. Gen. Arestiden Kongkong and five other major generals as stipulated in the agreement.

But the defected SSDM/Cobra leaders dismissed government’s narrative. Gen. Boutrus said in the statement announcing his defection on Tuesday that President Salva Kiir’s government failed to honour the agreement by not appointing a presidential advisor and fund any developmental projects in Murle ethnic areas.

Khalid pledged to join “like-minded” armed opposition group to topple President Kiir’s government. The deputy information minister disagreed.

“The President did all to implement the agreement in spirit and letter and also to bring stability and peace to former Jonglei State and Pibor in particular,” said Kordit, adding that the points raised by the dissident SSDM/Cobra leaders are excuses to launch a new rebellion with the hope of gaining political positions.

“The public must know that this is a clear indication that they (SSDM/Cobra) are looking for a pretext [to rebel],” he said.

He urged those who are dissatisfied with their current positions not to use violence as a means to get promotions to political or military leadership positions.

“If you want to be a governor, MP [Member of Parliament], an advisor and any position in the government, don’t use violence to destroy the country, kill people. Let focus on the implementation of the peace agreement,” he said.

The SSDM/Cobra fought President Kiir’s government between 2010 and 2014, demanded a separate state from Jonglei. Their leader, David Yauyau, became the leader of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area curved out from Jonglei state in 2014 and was nominated as Deputy Minister of Defence in April. Yauyau remains loyal to Kiir in Juba although his forces have defected with his former deputy.

The Murle ethnic based rebellion is the third force to declare war against President Kiir’s regime within a week – after former First Vice President, Riek Machar, and former Agriculture Minister, Lam Akol, announced the new armed resistance.

They accused President Kiir and his close officials of violating the peace agreement and returned the country to war.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 September 07:29, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The system you have in power is rotten. A national conference should be held where new way of governing the nation should be found. Since 2005 you have done nothing except stealing national wealth, killing intelligent citizens, raping women and any form of evil under the sun. The only paved road is built with funds from foreigners. No schools, hospitals showing your failure. Divide and rule is not

    repondre message

    • 30 September 07:34, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      acceptable. That is what Butrous has just shown you. Service comes first and investment in human resources is paramount to the progress of the country irrespective of tribe, sex, race or creed. Please vacate J1 to those who can take the country forward. You have been mismanaging the country for so long.

      repondre message

    • 30 September 09:42, by Midit Mitot

      Nothing bad like to tell lie to the public in your own country, defection will not end in South Sudan since this vision-less Gov,t is still targeting it,s own citizens base on ethnicity, if Murle community will not abandon Juba, they will be engulfed by STD and Kiir Gov,t through unknown gunmen.

      repondre message

  • 30 September 07:37, by Whortti Bor Manza

    DESTROY THE COUNTRY: These words seem to be on the lips of every Dinka forgetting they are the causes of all evils in the country. They cover up every thing by blant lies and manipulation and tend to blame others. Akor Paul, you are a big liar.

    repondre message

  • 30 September 09:24, by Uncle J

    We have a beautiful country but our people have wrong mentality that rebellion is the only way to ptrotest against the government. Do the rebel leaders really think about their local people who heavily get affected by their actions? In some parts of South Sudan some locals never experience refugee live because the leaders representing them are patience they don’t want to bring suffering to their p

    repondre message

    • 30 September 12:42, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Uncle J,

      If you are nationalistic and a patriot who loves the people of this country and country itself you would not comment that way. Since 2005 no development with our petrodollars and financial assistance from the tax payers of west and you say patience. Every thing has a limit and the klast thing one can do is to put his life in the line of harm to effect change because dialogue has failed.

      repondre message

      • 30 September 13:04, by Nyesi Ta

        Jur Likang, Patriotism to them means looting national resources, raping women, killing, land grabbing, you name the rest. In the the 80s, they claimed they are born to rule, but is this how people rule? people who are born to rule, rule responsibly. To me they are born to loot, period! Their life style is comparable to monkeys in a corn field.

        repondre message

  • 30 September 15:27, by Marco A. Wek

    It is sad fact that it will take us many years for South Sudan to be stable due to the fact that those who need government jobs or those that lose government jobs would always take up arms to gain their objectives in expenses of poor South Sudanese. It is regrettable to say we had better stayed under old Sudan than finishing off ourselves.

    repondre message

    • 1 October 08:06, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Marco,

      Nobody has caused chaos other than the leader himself. He gives preferential treatment to his tribes-mate. They loot government coffers, rape South Sudan women and kill masses of citizens far worse than what Jallaba used to do. We need to change the way we run the country and J1 should be a magnet that attracts people other than repelling people. No one is to blame except Kiir.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.