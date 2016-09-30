September 29, 2016 (JUBA) – A one-week campaign in the South Sudanese capital dubbed “Clean Up Juba” attracted more than 500 residents.

Volunteers at work after the launch of the Clean-Up campaign in Juba, September 22, 2016 (Albert Gonzalez Farran/Oxfam)

The campaign, which was jointly conducted by Oxfam, the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) and Juba City Council aimed at raising awareness on responsible waste management needs.

Speaking at the campaign launch, the mayor of Juba city, Stephen Wani Michael challenged citizens to always ask themselves what part they played to stop cholera.

“My policy is to see that basic services are delivered to the people. Fighting against cholera is a collective effort, and it starts by keeping our environment and water clean,” he said.

The campaign is reportedly part of Oxfam’s cholera response and cements its commitment to the people of Juba to improving environmental management in the city.

“Juba is our city and we all need to work together to maintain it for the health and well-being of each other,” said Kenyi Alison, Oxfam’s Public Health Team Leader.

“This clean-up is the first step towards creating a clean and healthy environment where we can all live,” she added.

Oxfam has reportedly been providing ongoing support to Juba City Council in addressing waste management issues, by providing rubbish collection trucks, information, interactive public campaigns as well as household visits.

(ST)