September 28, 2016 (JUBA)- The State Department has strongly condemned South Sudan’s armed opposition leader’s call for armed resistance against the government, describing it as "inexcusable".

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Rebel leader, Riek Machar issued a statement saying his armed opposition would re-organize to “wage a popular armed resistance against the authoritarian and racist regime of President Salva Kiir,” raising fears young nation could plunge into a renewed civil war.

This came in a resolution passed by the political bureau meeting convened on Saturday in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, under the leadership of Machar, also commander-in-chief of the rebels, who spoke for the first time since leaving Juba.

The State Department spokesman, John Kirby, however, said violence would never resolve the ongoing armed conflict in the world youngest nation.

"We find it inexcusable that he would continue to promote armed resistance," said Kirby, adding "It indicates a lack of concern for the well-being of the South Sudanese people, many of whom continue to struggle just to survive and just as much want to see peace."

Machar, the country’s former first vice president, fled the capital, Juba in July after his forces violently clashed with those loyal to President Salva Kiir; an incident that left more than 200 soldiers dead.

Kiir, citing his former deputy’s absence, later sacked Machar and named ex-rebel negotiator Taban Deng Gai as first vice president.

The armed opposition faction said it had dismissed all its senior members, including Gai, who are part of the coalition government.

Article 2 (d) of the resolution passed by the armed opposition’s political bureau, “Called for reorganization of the SPLA (IO) so that it can wage a popular armed resistance against the authoritarian and fascist regime of President Salva Kiir in order to bring peace, freedom, democracy and the rule of law in the country.”

The group, in their resolution, also accused President Kiir’s regime of allegedly attempting to “assassinate” the leadership of the armed opposition when fighting erupted at the presidential palace in July.

The opposition group, however, said they were for peace and to “resuscitate” it, calling for rapid deployment of regional forces in order to salvage the peace agreement signed in August 2015.

They claim both the peace accord and the transitional national unity government have collapsed in its absence as a peace partner. In August last year, a peace deal was signed by both Machar and Kiir, but fighting has put the accord at risk of collapse.

“(The SPLM-IO) call on the international community to declare the regime in Juba a rogue government,” the resolution reads in part.

It urged those monitoring the peace deal to suspend their activities.

Barely five years after its independence from neighbouring Sudan, South Sudan descended into civil war in December 2013. Tens of thousands of South Sudanese civilians were killed and more than 2 million displaced.

(ST)

  • 29 September 07:05, by Akuma

    Yes, Riek Machar is totally condemned upto death level and the whole world leaders must also join US and other peace loving countries to condemned Riek & alike to refrains from just waging behaviors. South Sudanese people need peace not wage as Riek preach

    repondre message

    • 29 September 07:34, by Mr Point

      Akuma

      At the beginning of this week you said that Riek Machar is dead.

      You were wrong then. You are wrong now. Why do you waste your time posting incomprehensible comments that do not relate to reality.

      Why post comments if you have no factual support? You just make up facts to suit your argument. It’s meaningless and stupid.

      repondre message

      • 29 September 12:29, by Akuma

        Mr. Pointless,

        I said Riek Machar is dead and I mean it. What US and other peace loving countries are condemning is the Riek Machar groups who are campaigning to war in South Sudan under Lam Akol who chair SPLM-IO meeting in Khartoum some weeks ago. Riek himself is dead and prove me wrong with live TV coverage of Riek speaking if he is alive.

        repondre message

        • 29 September 18:05, by Midit Mitot

          Akuma,
          There is Nuer proverb, saying that, when you are running after some one, an then some thing is running after you. Riek Machar is alive, and you will die before him since you are running after him yaaaaaaaaa Uthiek.

          repondre message

      • 29 September 13:08, by Cobbz

        This platform is for truth. Thanks for pinning up this guy for his lies. you are truly a man of points Mr Point.

        repondre message

    • 29 September 07:48, by Mun Loal

      Mr.US Spokesman, how do you think South Sudan need if they failed the peace agreement? When they planed to assassinated Dr. Machar in July you were silent, when Machar said " he will wage a popular war against Kiir" you condemn, what the help with you! You failed us.

      repondre message

    • 29 September 08:55, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      John Kirby does not mean this @yaaaaah Ozou, this is Media confusion move from US, Dr Machar will do what every can, because your rotten regime does not comply with the World decision.

      repondre message

    • 29 September 15:35, by Hardlinner

      Riek talked about waging wars while his kids are enjoying life at foreign countries. He does not pay to support the people displaced by war. look at situation that majority of Nuer are in at the moment. Kiir can be voted out peacefully without any need for war. you stick to war because you can not win peaceful election.

      repondre message

  • 29 September 07:37, by Joyuma John

    let USA know that Riek interest is power at expense of south sudan people, there is no more than that.

    repondre message

    • 29 September 08:29, by Whortti Bor Manza

      Damn, curse be upon the USA. Where were you when Riek was dislodged from his base and Persued up to DRC? South Sudan cannot be salvaged any more. It has to be destroyed completely. This is the only language the Dinkas and their cohorts can understand. The US should condemn Kiir not innocent Riek a victim,

      repondre message

      • 29 September 08:56, by jubaone

        Whorti,

        Thank you. the US diplomacy has fataly failed to push Kiir to implement the peace deal due to misinformation by foolish analysts. The US falsely believes replacement of Machar by Taban would see the peace deal implemented. Machar is fighting for a democratic ideal. It is a choice between the devil and sanity. Sadly, the US and the world only supports strong people, Machar MUST be strong.

        repondre message

        • 29 September 11:48, by jubaone

          Sec.of State John Kerry in his recent Africa tour said, it was upto South Sudan to choose it’s leaders referring to Taban as choice for FVP by Kiir. It is also upto South Sudanese to declare war on the monkey-led regime in Juba. Lets sort out this mess alone first. We’re at war with satan’s children so God is with us.

          repondre message

      • 29 September 09:06, by Beel Jah Jak

        True brother Bor Manza, its better we suffer once and for all instead of signing an agreement which later take us back to the same suffering we have been, I can’t agree with any peace deal to be negotiate again because the so call US is not serious to pressure the regime to implement the accord, the condemnation from the white house is Baseless and meaning because violation was done in their prese

        repondre message

        • 29 September 15:49, by Hardlinner

          do you Riek backers ever know that majority of dinka do not like Riek at all. irrespective of whether Riek come to power through war, he would still be depose. you guys are fighting for unwinnable war. you know quit well majority of dinka do not approve of kiir performance but having Riek on other end kill their egos even further. no one should be allow to ascend to power through violent.

          repondre message

  • 29 September 09:01, by Mr Point

    What was the major event that creaTed the USA as a new nation?

    It was when George Washington led an armed rebellion to achieve law,freedom and equality in a land that was under the military power of an undemocratic ruler who used power for himself and his tribe.

    Is there any relation between George Washington and the current situation in South Sudan under King Kiir?

    repondre message

  • 29 September 09:16, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    There is a need for people to enlighten the population of USA about what is going on in the country. Members of the congress should have a clear picture of the situation on the ground. High level diplomacy is vital to change the opinion of western world about the deception, misinformation Taban is disseminating all over the world about peace implementation in South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 29 September 15:54, by Hardlinner

      you Riek dogs should know that you are not paying to support displaced Refugees. until you find mean to support Refugees, your rebellion will never be popular to donors.

      repondre message

      • 29 September 19:52, by jubaone

        Hardliner

        Ya Aryan jienge are you paying for the thousands of your like that are currently living under squalid conditions in Darfur, Khartoum or in Aweil? Anyway, why fight Riak if you’re comfortable living in poverty? We buy you a few cows and please leave politics to the intelligent ones. Your brain is not designed for such complex issues.

        repondre message

  • 29 September 09:20, by Midit Mitot

    America Gov,t is the one mess-up this country some time, look, you were killed Doctor John Garang liaise with Kiir in 2005, and this year, you were attempted to Kill Machar in Juba yet without condemnation from you US Gov,t. How would we believed your nincompoop condemnation on Machar statement? We don,t need to be confuse again now, struggle is continues.

    repondre message

    • 29 September 14:50, by Mapuor

      ""We find it inexcusable that he would continue to promote armed resistance," said Kirby, adding "It indicates a lack of concern for the well-being of the South Sudanese people, many of whom continue to struggle just to survive and just as much want to see peace."

      repondre message

    • 29 September 14:51, by Mapuor

      ""We find it inexcusable that he would continue to promote armed resistance," said Kirby, adding "It indicates a lack of concern for the well-being of the South Sudanese people, many of whom continue to struggle just to survive and just as much want to see peace."

      repondre message

  • 29 September 09:48, by Jojo

    Americans gov’t is confused. Everyday non Dinkas are missing in the hands of Kirr and Malong armed men. So it means American gov’t is intrested to see S.Sudan to be left for Dinka tribes only. Even their innocent women were raped by Malong soldiers, what did they do? Fight to the end so that other tribes will have peace!

    repondre message

  • 29 September 10:01, by Akeen Mangarthon

    Instead of imposing sanctions on Dr.Riak Machar and his political beaurue members who declare war, US limited it to mouth condemn. What a joke? If it was government side, US would have rushed the proposal to UNSC for approval. The game will not finish if UN, US, AU, IGAD and the rest of international community should not maintain their neutrality in S.Sudan case.

    repondre message

    • 29 September 11:24, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Akeen,

      You people kill, rape and plunder people’s property and you want to get away with. Justice must be served to you. No one can do that except we ourselves. Those who are killed by government are our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers and not to anyone in the world. It is we the people of South Sudan that can set ourselves free from these barbarians

      repondre message

      • 29 September 13:16, by Redeemer

        Jur-likang
        You are calling rebels killed by the government as South Sudanese, yes you are very correct, but what about those who were killed on their sickbeds by Riek, were they not South Sudanese?

        repondre message

      • 29 September 14:01, by Akeen Mangarthon

        Jur-Likang,

        Your claims of kills, plunder and rapes of your mothers, sisters and brothers are lacking justification. You are asked not to waste time in war but to contribute in building the nation.The ideas of war you have now will not take the country forward.
        The man you choose to be your saviour is weak historically in term of liberation struggle for S.Sudan and he is a betrayal.

        repondre message

        • 29 September 14:28, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Akeen,

          Your leadership has failed South Sudanese. What they know best is to kill intelligent South Sudanese, rape women and loot people’s property and steal public money from the treasury. Tell which school, hospital or a paved road has our government built? They deserve to answer those questions. The fact is the country needs new leadership with different direction.

          repondre message

          • 29 September 16:22, by Akeen Mangarthon

            Jur_Likang,

            How can you see the schools and hospitals built by the government when you guys have destroyed them for fake dream of new leadership which you will not achieve through war? Rebels burned houses in Malakal, Bor and Bentiu and they looted the civilians properties for their life. Is that the nature of gov’t you are dreaming for?

            repondre message

  • 29 September 13:18, by William Atak Garang.

    Dr. Riak has no personal planning better than destroying S.Sudan. UN UK,AU & IGAD should look into this situation otherwise Riak must face justice.

    repondre message

  • 29 September 13:35, by Augustino

    Look how Riek lose his supporters in and outside the country. I thought Dr. Riek should drop war take up his political campaign in and outside the country. Avoid divisive language and look for a majority support. War will not give aroom.

    repondre message

    • 29 September 16:45, by Paul Ongee

      The August peace agreement of 2015 was simply imposed upon warring parties by the same people who wrote it without realistic compromise made by the warring parties. The Government read it carefully before signing it but a PhD holder (Riek) did not read it, smiled first & rushed to sign it without reservation, hoping that USA will impose him upon us as he expected Omer Bashir after inking KPA-1997.

      repondre message

      • 29 September 16:47, by Paul Ongee

        When he saw Bashir was simply having fun in his palace, Riek Machar dumped those innocent Nuer to be saved by Paulino Matip and returned to the real PhD holder Dr. John Garang. He smiled as usual before being restated into his position, which Bashir denied him in Khartoum. James Wani Igga had to step down for the first time in 2002. Last April James Wani Igga stepped down again for the sake of pea

        repondre message

        • 29 September 16:49, by Paul Ongee

          The question now is how many times should James Wani Igga keep stepping down for Riek Machar who is interested in position only? US appears to have sensed that for the first time because they know little or nothing about Riek’s political record, leave alone his constant shift of allegiance here and there under air-conditioned hotel without considering consequences of warmongering on S. Sudanese.

          repondre message

          • 29 September 16:54, by Paul Ongee

            Riek’s first coup in 1991 failed, 2013 again failed & July 2016 failed miserably, only to be saved by President Salva Kiir when his dominant Ethiopian Nuer bodyguards failed to capture State House/J1. Those Ethiopian Nuers are recruited and trained in urban warfare. But someone inside Riek’s camp was knowledgeable about the plan of coming to Juba for another third coup attempt.

            repondre message

            • 29 September 17:01, by Paul Ongee

              Riek forgot how he was driven out from South Sudan’s jungle in 1992 before he gave up rough jungle life for subsequent signing of KPA-1997 after six years and again dropped KPA after waited for its implementation five years (1997-2002), and later returned to SPLM for forgiveness in Nairobi. IGAD member states supposed to inform AU accordingly about the poor political behavior of Riek Machar.

              repondre message

              • 29 September 17:03, by Paul Ongee

                IGAD Member States supposed to inform international actors or community accordingly about the violent political ambition of Riek Machar, not Taban Deng Gai who informed world leaders at the recent UN General Assembly about Riek’s violent political ambition of becoming the President of South Sudan at any cost. World leaders asked why Riek doesn’t wait for elections to implement his “reforms” agenda

                repondre message

                • 29 September 17:06, by Paul Ongee

                  Riek knows his record sine 1991 that elections will never work in his favor when it comes to conducting political campaigns. Alternatively, he believes that violent approach is always the best option to attain military and political power as well. That is why Riek is not always for peace. He is a killer like the leaders of the rebels in Syria who are branded “moderate” and supported logistically.

                  repondre message

                  • 29 September 17:10, by Paul Ongee

                    There is no ‘moderate rebels’ in this world. The US must supply the moderate rebels in Syria, Riek Machar, his alliance, and South Sudan’s government as well so that Syria and South Sudan achieve permanent peace or total destructive war for control of resources. The proxy war for controlling resources and the religious war for bigotry are raging for competitive total destruction of mankind.

                    repondre message

                    • 29 September 17:14, by Paul Ongee

                      Syria has become the testing grounds for eastern & western newly manufactured weapons. Their capability and effectiveness are seen in battlefields for future improvement. Likewise South Sudan needs such weapons, not arm embargo, so that whoever loses in battlefields and war will bring permanent peace, and the losers/defeated will give up (1945) & denounce war/violence.

                      repondre message

                  • 29 September 22:00, by Mr Point

                    Objective reports from the UN clearly show that Kiir planned fake coups in 2013 & 2016
                    This UN report shows Kiir’s government planned the July 2016 violence In Juba to try to murder Machar
                    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60180

                    The African Union report shows Kiir’s government planned the 2013 massacre of Nuer civilians in Juba
                    https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/au-juba-mass-killings

                    repondre message

            • 29 September 21:57, by Mr Point

              External, objective reports from the UN clearly show that Kiir planned the fake coups in 2013 & 2016
              This UN report shows Kiir’s government planned the July 2016 violence In Juba to try to murder Machar
              http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60180

              This African Union report shows Kiir’s government planned the 2013 massacre of Nuer civilians in Juba
              https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/au-jub

              repondre message

  • 29 September 14:55, by Mapuor

    Bravo dear Americans.We need peace not war.If D.R.C was an ocean,Dr Riek Machar would have drowned along with his supporters.

    repondre message

  • 29 September 15:20, by Hardlinner

    what did Riek mean for Racist government. hell no, it seemed Riek does not know what Race is. how did he get his PhD?. perhaps it was bought with money. Riek for your information all people in south sudan are of the same race. perhaps use word such discrimination, it would sound logical.

    repondre message

  • 29 September 15:34, by Activist # 25

    Americans simply just don’t understand what is going on. I can’t believe their own citizens were raped by the same regime and yet they don’t feel the pain of that. This condemnation is useless and lacks comprehensive reasoning. There is a reason why we will have to resort to war with the government of JCE and tribal leader SK. I hope someone will repeat the lyrics to American so they can know.

    repondre message

    • 29 September 17:00, by Akook

      Many people are wondering about confused position by US administration over South Sudan crisis.
      Juba kleptocrats do not know much but experts when it comes to the game of buying their way out. US Administration officials who had worked for quite long in Africa are very well curved into this. Donald Booth, Susan Rice are responsible for Kerry’s flip-flopping on South Sudan. Kiir is a war criminal..

      repondre message

      • 29 September 17:08, by Akook

        I was surprised to see Donald Booth taken up position of South Sudan’s foreign by openly defending records of Juba regime before the Congress. Even Booth could claim SPLA soldiers do not read and write to identify US diplomatic vehicle that they shot at! Ok, why do the same SPLA soldiers randomly rape women including American lady? Do they (SPLA soldiers) need to literate to identify American lady

        repondre message

Comment on this article



