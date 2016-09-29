Five parties pull out of Sudan’s opposition NCF

September 28, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Five Sudan Call groups have decided to cut organizational ties with the opposition umbrella National Consensus Forces (NCF) following mounting differences over participation in the African Union-led peace process.

Leaders and delegates of the Sudan Call forces pose in a collective picture at the end of their meeting outside Paris on November 13 2015 (ST Photo)

Last week, the NCF suspended membership of five Sudan Call groups including the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), Sudanese Baath Party (SBP), Center Alliance Party (CAP), Sudanese National Party (SNP) and Sudanese National Alliance (SNA).

“Since last February, the above mentioned parties, participate in the meetings of the Sudan Call and take a number of decisions on the relationship with the Sudan Call without consulting with the NCF,” said the NCF.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, the five parties said their decision to “cut organizational ties with the NCF” came after objective and transparent deliberations, noting they seek to avoid unnecessary disputes that could further divisions among opposition forces.

The press release stressed commitment to coordinate with the NCF on the mutually agreed upon issues, saying the two sides should focus their efforts to fight against the corrupt and tyrannical regime.

It added the Sudan Call groups decided to be part of the NCF in order to promote the unity of the opposition work and expand the resistance front.

The Sudan Call, which was established in Addis Ababa on 3 December 2014, includes the NUP and rebel umbrella of Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), the NCF and the Civil Society Initiative (CSI).

Since several months, the NCF has been divided over its participation, within the framework of the Sudan Call, in the negotiations for a peaceful settlement to end war in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states and Darfur region and a national constitutional dialogue conference.

While the five groups were willing to take part in the political process alongside the armed groups and National Umma Party (NUP), the other forces including the Sudanese Communist Party say they want the Sudan Call to focus on the regime change agenda and popular uprising.

They believe that the current process would not bring democratic change in Sudan but would be a repetition to previous peace agreements and reinvigorates the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

