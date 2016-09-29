 
 
 
South Sudan police blames Juba shooting on "criminals"

South Sudanese policemen and soldiers are seen along a street following renewed fighting in South Sudan's capital Juba, July 10, 2016. (Photo Reuters)

September 28, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan police has blamed intensive shootings on Tuesday night in the suburb of the capital, Juba, on criminals, claiming that no casualty was also reported.

Residents of Thonpiny and Munuki were scared when shooting started at about 10pm local time and lasted for at least 20 minutes.

South Sudan’s police spokesman, Brigadier General, Daniel Justin Boulo, said the shooting was an attempted robbery.

“Those were some criminals trying to rob people at night and they were engaged by security forces,” said Boulo when contacted for comment on Wednesday.

Boulo said an investigation is underway to establish any loss from the house attacked by “criminals” but indicated that no arrest has been made. He said no person was injured.

But residents of Munuki said there was apparent exchange of fire and movement of vehicles.

“It started like two men exchanging fire and then there many people involved,” said Munuki resident John, declining to use his second name.

“Ten minutes after [the shooting started], some vehicles came and the fighting intensified,” he added.

Robberies are common in Juba but rarely involved exchange of fire between security forces and the criminals. South Sudan police blame the robberies on “unknown gunmen” but residents suspect security forces of violent stealing in the town.

Also the checkpoint at Jebel was attacked twice this week by armed men suspected to be members of the opposition group of the SPLA-IO. Authorities however described them as unknown gunmen.

(ST)

  • 29 September 06:02, by choldit

    Yeah the govt of unknown gunmen will remained unknown to the world soon when the champions of peace come back to Juba with every lasting peace under Dr Machar, Dr Akol, Gen Botrus and Mr Changson. We will see where those JCE criminals will hide in this small world with their tribal president Kiir. How Cld one use 12.7 machinegun in city with civilians and claimed no arrest or casualties.

    • 29 September 06:09, by choldit

      The truth is SPLA govt from Dinka origin were attacking civilians from Murle tribe because of LT. Gen. Botrus Khalid Bora defection to SPLA IO.

      • 29 September 09:40, by Eastern

        choldit,

        Your account is the most accurate; Justin Boulo should stop lying to the sleeping citizens of Juba that the shooting was merely by armed criminals.Not everybody that lives in Juba and follows the daily happenings depends on what the police or the government spokesperson gives the "credible" account of everything!

    • 29 September 10:07, by Midit Mitot

      Choldit,
      You have knocked the good points bro, Dog can beer Dog, human can beer human, this unknown gunmen will not stop killing people at all, unless this Nincompoop regime is out of power.

