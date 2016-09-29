South Sudan police blames Juba shooting on “criminals”

September 28, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan police has blamed intensive shootings on Tuesday night in the suburb of the capital, Juba, on criminals, claiming that no casualty was also reported.

Residents of Thonpiny and Munuki were scared when shooting started at about 10pm local time and lasted for at least 20 minutes.

South Sudan’s police spokesman, Brigadier General, Daniel Justin Boulo, said the shooting was an attempted robbery.

“Those were some criminals trying to rob people at night and they were engaged by security forces,” said Boulo when contacted for comment on Wednesday.

Boulo said an investigation is underway to establish any loss from the house attacked by “criminals” but indicated that no arrest has been made. He said no person was injured.

But residents of Munuki said there was apparent exchange of fire and movement of vehicles.

“It started like two men exchanging fire and then there many people involved,” said Munuki resident John, declining to use his second name.

“Ten minutes after [the shooting started], some vehicles came and the fighting intensified,” he added.

Robberies are common in Juba but rarely involved exchange of fire between security forces and the criminals. South Sudan police blame the robberies on “unknown gunmen” but residents suspect security forces of violent stealing in the town.

Also the checkpoint at Jebel was attacked twice this week by armed men suspected to be members of the opposition group of the SPLA-IO. Authorities however described them as unknown gunmen.

(ST)