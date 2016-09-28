 
 
 
Wednesday 28 September 2016

UN releases new report on threats and violence in S. Sudan

September 28, 2016 (JUBA) - A confidential report from the United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to the Security Council has highlighted various ways in which South Sudanese government obstructs activities of the world body’s peacekeeping mission in the country.

The United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon handshake with the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir at Presidential Palace, J1 in Juba capital on February 25, 2016 (UNMISS photo)

According to Associated Press, in one incident last month, two South Sudanese soldiers stopped a UN vehicle and threatened to kill international workers.

In another, it adds, soldiers beat a driver of a U.N. truck "with an electric cord" in Juba.

The report comes weeks after members of the Security Council visited South Sudan to convince its government to accept the deployment of regional protection forces.

The 8 September report from Ki-moon chief reportedly described as "unacceptable" the situation in South Sudan, a country hit by civil war since mid-December 2013.

Under the terms of the UN operating agreement in South Sudan, its peacekeeping mission is allowed free movement throughout the country and these incidents, Ki-moon stressed, indicated South Sudan was failing to implement the agreement.

Citing various incidences of threats made against its peacekeepers in the young nation, the UN chief says they were in "direct violation" of the operating agreement.

According to the AP, in his report Ki-moon said the peacekeeping mission "does not currently possess the capacity to absorb an additional 4,000 troops within existing space and resources".

SOUTH SUDAN LEADERS BLAMED

Last week, Ki-moon accused South Sudan leaders, including the country’s President Salva Kiir, of having “betrayed their people” by pursuing a violent path to power.

“In too many places, we see leaders rewriting constitutions, manipulating elections and taking other desperate steps to cling to power,” Ban said in his final speech before the world body’s General Assembly on Wednesday.

“My message to all is clear: serve your people. Do not subvert democracy; do not pilfer your country’s resources; do not imprison and torture your critics,” he added.

Ban criticized outside powers that have supported the warring parties on both sides of the South Sudanese conflict, but did not directly name these nation in his address.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since its cessation from Sudan in July 2011. The UN has often accused the South Sudanese warring forces of gross human rights violations.

Several attempt by the world body and its member states to impose targeted sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, on those responsible for serious human rights abuses in South Sudan have often been thwarted by Russia.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 September 10:14, by Akuma

    Ban Ki-Moon need to be inform that an agreement can be breach if it doesn’t sued the other party. UNMISS under UN and Ban Ki-Moon administration are the one fueling South Sudan conflict.

    repondre message

    • 28 September 11:31, by Mr Point

      @Akuma

      Akuma.

      You told us a few days ago that Rick Machar is dead.
      Do you still think he is dead?
      What other wisdom have you gathered from your careful studies?

      Is Lam Akol alive?
      What about Deng Alor?
      Is Pagan Amum alive.

      Please do tell us so we know what you know :-)

      repondre message

    • 28 September 12:24, by Eastern

      Akuma said "Ban Ki-Moon need to be inform that an agreement can be breach if it doesn’t sued the other party. UNMISS under UN and Ban Ki-Moon administration are the one fueling South Sudan conflict". The dinka tribal government should now understand that there are consequences for breaching any signed agreement. SPLA-IO, SPLM-DC and now SPLA-Cobra faction have all struck back at Kiir!!!

      repondre message

      • 28 September 13:48, by Joyuma John

        Eastern, let me inform you that the SPLA-IO, SPLM-DC and now SPLA-Cobra faction were then existed under different names since 1983 upto date fighting the current government in Juba in the rear part, but they couldn’t help to bring it down at all, so please do not be happy with cobra defection, it mean more death to murle for the objective they cann’t obtain for life.

        repondre message

    • 28 September 13:42, by Mun Loal

      Impressive speeches from the UN Chief by saying " do not subvert democracy; do not pilfer your country’s resources; do not torture your people" Ban Ki Moon.
      How can a man pilfer from his own house, how can you subvert democratic rights of your people and how can you torture your own people who elected you???? Mother fucker!!! Your days are numbered.

      repondre message

    • 28 September 18:36, by Frak Cho

      Mr. Ban Ki-Moon, knows very well or he might be out of ignorant that the world body is the one failing the world and this clearly seen by many other countries. UN is being directed by the U.S.A. Although UN was formed on moral force, UN has now become a moral farce. UN extended mandate of UNMISS in South Sudan without the concern of the government. How do you call that in your term Mr. Ki-moon?

      repondre message

  • 28 September 10:30, by Midit Mitot

    Baki-moon, South Sudan traitors are always deceiving you that, they are implementing peace agreement, while this fake Gov,t is killing it,s own citizens in 24/7, unknown gunmen will not stop killing people in Juba within Kiir/ Malong murdered regime, unless international community can put their effort, otherwise, SPLA-IO will lead the task soon.

    repondre message

    • 28 September 11:46, by White Nation

      Ban Ki-Mon your word are true and Kiir with his JCE will not listen & he will not return his ears to listen for your words, unless we will make him to listen through guns and now we are well prepare to fight him, because we are well equipped with good weapons and this war will not be like 2013, 2014 and 2015 war, even he hires UPF, we are still to over through & I thank Dr. Machar for bring weapon

      repondre message

      • 28 September 17:24, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        UN’s violated operation agreement for so many times and occasions:
        Which articles in the accord allow UNMISS to transport rebels to and from S.Sudan?
        Under which terms that allow you to armed rebels in the country (just takes example of a consignment that were confiscated in Rumbek 2014,and at 1pm in Checkpoint Juba on 9july,2016)?.
        Under which obligations UN act as s shelter for rebels and so on?

        repondre message

  • 28 September 20:44, by Akeen Mangarthon

    Where are the material evidences? ( photos)

    repondre message

  • 29 September 05:25, by Yokyieen Akot

    Weldone our security forces. You are the legal security forces of this nation deal with them accordingly. I appeal to even limit their movement to be in doors at 5pm rather than walking at night. What is that they look for at night, any thing they don’t find in the day time? Continue our security. Teach them a lesson about who we are. Thanks alot do the best and Ki moon continue talking

    repondre message

Comment on this article



