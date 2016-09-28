Sudan reiterates support for regional forces in South Sudan



September 27, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan on Tuesday has pledged to support the efforts of East African Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to achieve peace in South Sudan and backed the deployment of regional forces in the conflict hit country.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under- Secretary, Abd al-Gani al-Naeim has participated in a ministerial meeting on the situation in South Sudan that convened in New York and chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jan Eliasson, and attended by senior officials and organizations concerned by the conflict in South Sudan.

In a press release in Khartoum on Tuesday, the official who is part of Sudan delegation to UN General Assembly meeting, Also reiterated Sudan’s commitment to support the IGAD decision to send regional forces to South Sudan to protect civilians,

Sudan which was part of three countries that mediated the peace agreement, however, refuses to take part in the UN backed force, to cut short for any potential accusations of support to one of the warring parties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Sudanese diplomat told the meeting that achieving peace in South Sudan is linked to peace in Sudan. Al-Naeim stressed that Sudan is ready to continue supporting IGAD and other partners’ efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan.

“Peace making is a complicated process that requires patience,” he further said calling on the international community to continue its efforts for peace in South Sudan.

“The current peace agreement gives hope to reunite the South Sudanese rivals,” he added.

The Sudanese diplomat went to say that Sudan is committed to receive and provide all possible assistance to South Sudanese refugees, stressing the need to involve all the concerned parties in peace process in South Sudan.

Since the erupt of the conflict in South Sudan in December 2013, thousands of people have been killed and around one million South Sudanese have crossed into the neighboring countries.

(ST)