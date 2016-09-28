 
 
 
September 27, 2016 (BENTIU) – Authorities in Northern Liech, one of South Sudan’s new states, said they repulsed attacks from the armed opposition forces as they attempted to advance towards Bentiu and Rubkotna county on Monday.

JPEG - 90.3 kb
SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

John Bol Mayak, a security advisor to the state governor, said the army drove rebels back into the bushes in Northern Liech state.

Over 15 SPLA-IO soldiers were killed during these attacks, said Mayak, but added that about three government lost their lives, while four others sustained injuries in the battle.

The official, however, assured the public not to panic over the current situation in the region, stressing that the army had the capacity to defeat the armed opposition forces.

Mayak further claimed the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar lacks support in the state after his replacement as the country’s first vice-president by Taban Deng Gai.

“The few Riek Machar group were trying to blindfold the civilians that they have the power to overrun Bentiu. This is not true and what I know they will never make it and should be a repeated dream for them,” said the security advisor.

He said the rebels “massively looted civilians” in the attack, allegations Sudan Tribune could not independently verify.

ARMED RESISTANCE

The armed opposition faction declared war on the “regime” in Juba under President Salva Kiir and called on the international community to declare it a “rogue” regime.

The opposition group also said it has now dismissed all its senior members who have taken part in President Kiir’s new government.

This came in a resolution passed by the political bureau meeting convened for three days in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, under the chairmanship of Machar, also commander-in-chief of the SPLM-IO.

According to Article 2 (d) of the resolution Sudan Tribune obtained, the SPLM-IO’s political bureau resolved to “Call for reorganization of the SPLA (IO) so that it can wage a popular armed resistance against the authoritarian and fascist regime of Kiir in order to bring peace, freedom, democracy and the rule of law in the country.”

This was the first official statement from the opposition’s leadership since the 8 July violence erupted in Juba between Machar’s bodyguards and forces loyal to the president.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 September 08:25, by Midit Mitot

    Habitual lie of information’s, you are always feeding South Sudanese’s with lie. You were attacking IO positions in Nhialdui, Rubkoni, Pakur, you were flashed back to your respective barrack, and today deceiving South Sudan citizens that IO were attacking you. Thugs, You need to recruit a professional spokesperson like James Gatdet Dak in IO.

    repondre message

    • 28 September 09:01, by Mun Loal

      Dinka were born to lie not to rule. Freedom fighters would never be repulsed by Dinka.

      repondre message

      • 28 September 14:14, by Joyuma John

        Mun Loal,
        why don’t you withdraw your statement that said, Dinka can not repulse Nuer, your statement is not true and before you prove me wrong try to ask Riek Machar, about his 30 days in western Equartoria bushes on who pursued him, until he was defecating his faceces in his clothes.

        repondre message

        • 28 September 14:19, by Mun Loal

          You ’re liar, what happened to your soldiers when trying to pursued Dr. Machar? I can’t withdraw my words. No comparison between Nuer and Dinka, if am wrong withdraw back all foreign troops you hired, you will have no were to defecates.

          repondre message

        • 28 September 14:34, by Midit Mitot

          Dinka without others tribes in South Sudan can not attempte to face Dr Machar completely. Your chances are, because you have confused other tribes of the country to cite with your rubbish regime including Nuer-wew(Money).

          repondre message

          • 28 September 16:00, by Hardlinner

            you hv indeed prove yourself as liar. dinka defeated riek n his main backer Bashir in 1991. it is u who is desperate for others to join u. remember only dinka soldiers are defeating you. our civilians hv not participated like Nuer white armies. our civilians clearly knows that not all nuer r fools. so they can’t declear all out war against nuer people. our soldiers will destroy Riek militias.

            repondre message

      • 28 September 15:48, by Hardlinner

        atleast the guy is not as outrageous as Gatdet Dak is.

        repondre message

  • 28 September 11:11, by Augustino

    Bol Mayak is not Dinka anyway, but he is a government official reporting an audited and edited information from well organised army of the nation not FOOD lovers IO MILITIAs. This war is not Nuer and Government, is few food lovers and those who cannot fit in the society, in Nuer or in Equatoria. This time Nuer Community have realised that Riek and his looters have no rooms in Naath Land any More.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



