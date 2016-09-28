 
 
 
Machar’s presence in Sudan is temporary, says Sudan’s FM

September 28, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The presence of South Sudanese rebel leader, Riek Machar in Khartoum is "temporary", said Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Tuesday.

JPEG - 17.7 kb
South Sudan’s former FVP Riek Machar, speaking to visitors at his residence in Khartoum, on 1 September 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

"The hosting of former South Sudanese First Vice President Riek Machar in Sudan is temporary, as he is now admitted to a Khartoum hospital and will leave the country soon," Ghandour told Al-Jazeera TV from New York.

"Sudan would not be a bastion to any opposition of any neighbouring country," he further stressed.

The Sudanese top diplomat was responding to statements by South Sudanese Ambassador to Khartoum who protested against the presence of Machar in the Sudanese capital where the SPLM-IO leadership decided in a three-day meeting to resume armed struggle to overthrow the government of President Salva Kiir.

Machar ’’cannot declare war on the South Sudan’s government from Khartoum,’’ said Ambassador Mayan Dut Wall in statements to Sudan Tribune on Monday evening.

Ghandour further warned against "the simplification of South Sudanese crisis to a personal conflict" between President Salva Kiir and his former first deputy Riek Machar saying it "is not true at all. Reducing the problem to their persons will not lead to any solution."

On 17 August UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo airlifted the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, from the South Sudan-DRC border to inside the neighbouring country. After what he arrived into the Sudanese capital for treatment.

Machar fled Juba following street battle which started at the palace on 8 July and in his residence on 10 July between his small number of troops and huge number of forces loyal to President Salva Kiir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 September 08:32, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Sudan shouldn’t be trusted any more of which they hosted Riek Machar in their country.
    South Sudan has evidence on Sudan supporting rebellion against South Sudanese regime under President Kiir.

    repondre message

    • 28 September 09:16, by Akuma

      ......unless Sudanese government issued statement for Riek Machar to leave Sudan if they are sure that Riek is in their territory.

      repondre message

    • 28 September 14:45, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,

      There are over 8,000 JEM fighters stationed in South Sudan. Our Informant says over 2,500 alone are in Juba disguised as traders and some in SPLA uniform. Abd Wahd Alnur has been living at the Rock Shield Hotel along the Nile. About 650 were recently involved in fighting off SPLA-IO in Raja, about 450 were recently involved in the fight in Pakur, Bentiu. Read www.nyamile.com. So?

      repondre message

  • 28 September 09:26, by Midit Mitot

    Fools, swapped it away from your memories, Sudanese Gov,t will never attempt to chase away Dr Machar in Khartoum. Please! try to learn the media nature, otherwise, your political allied is dead.

    repondre message

  • 28 September 09:27, by Padiet Deng Alony

    why always crying, South Sudan goverment need to host thier comrades Malik Agar, Yasar Arman, Abdalaziz Alhilu, Gabriel, Meni Manawi and Abdalwed Alnur to declare war against bashir here in Juba too and see what will khartoum say.

    repondre message

    • 28 September 09:39, by Midit Mitot

      These guys does not know their wrong doing, but they are always blaming Bashir, while they are the one breached their agreement. keep crying guys, wowowowowowowow!

      repondre message

  • 28 September 09:36, by William Atak Garang.

    I trust nothing from Sudan because they don’t need the stability of South before and after the independent. The airlifted of Dr. Riak from Congolese border, demonstrated their strongly ties and it should be taken seriously. The remaining part, will be the involvement of Sudanese mercenaries troops, to fight against SPLA in Juba, and our Government will very soon experience a lot of bombardment fr

    repondre message

    • 28 September 09:45, by Midit Mitot

      William Atak,
      You are clever a bit Man, if UPDF will not pullout from Western and Eastern Equatorias these days, aheeeeeeeee, South Sudan will be war zone.

      repondre message

      • 28 September 16:25, by Hardlinner

        williams, don’t worry, i’ll advice kiir government to mount machine guns on their new two jet fighters if they haven’t got surface to air missile in juba. those old and slow Antinov are easy target for fast move jet fighter.

        repondre message

  • 28 September 10:38, by Beel Jah Jak

    I am wondering the nature of the JCE led Gov’t crying to Sudan to chase Dr Machar away from Khartuom and they are supporting Rebel of Sudan, do you JCE think Sudan is fool to watch at you support to the terrorist group called Toroboroo and he kept quiet, Sudan has to do somethings bigger for the JCE led Gov’t to be dislodge and destroy one and for all, this country can’t be in peace with tribal ev

    repondre message

    • 28 September 10:58, by White Nation

      Khartoum decision to said Dr Machar will leave the Country when he treatment finish is a good word and I thank KHARTOUM for their care and ham-able to treat the future President Dr. Machar.

      repondre message

    • 28 September 11:08, by White Nation

      Khartoum decision to said Dr Machar will leave the Country when his treatment finish, is a good word and I thank KHARTOUM for their care and ham-able to treat the future President of South Sudan Dr. Machar. And you will be rewards after we over through Kiir and JCE government.

      repondre message

      • 28 September 13:56, by Redeemer

        Supporting Riek is not a bad idea but Riek always end up disappointing his supporters by not showing any strength but weaknesses, he received support from Khartoum many times since 90s but cannot event score a point, that is why Ethiopians PM is not happy with him anymore, he wasted well trained Ethiopian guards

        repondre message

        • 28 September 14:12, by barbayo

          nothing with Raik Machar just to kill Nuer all in Nation of South Sudan .

          repondre message

        • 28 September 19:14, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

          @Redeemer

          Wow! U said it all thanks U.
          How Riak strategy of hating Dinka’s and making very rebellion he staged is and always driven by Dinkaphobia,this itself let him failed badly,nobody can be a leader in S.S without support of majority Jieng. Change govt not Tribe!

          repondre message

      • 28 September 16:32, by Hardlinner

        white, first and formost Riek is corrupt and above all responsible for death of over 100,000 dinka civilians in 1991. that itself make it impossible for him to rule south sudan. the fools that follow him are more likely die than achieving Riek goal of becoming president. there are thousands of Dinka generals on standby to face Riek in all sphere if Kiir feel weak to defeat him.

        repondre message

        • 29 September 01:27, by Malakal county Simon

          Hardliner/Slave

          The tiny Dinka bor community populations does not even reach 100,000 otherwise, evidence please!!!!

          repondre message

          • 29 September 02:56, by Dinka-Defender-General

            Guys, we are waiting for the last "White Armies" to face us during this summer. However, they will surrender before the end of summer 2017. Believe me. Machar and his supports are not going to overthrow the government. Just wait for last fight.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



