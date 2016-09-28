 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 28 September 2016

UNAMID defends use of armoured vehicles inside major towns in South Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNAMID peacekeepers in a routine night patrol in El Fasher, North Darfur on 4 September 2016 (UNMAID Photo)

September 27, 2016 (NYALA) - An official at the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has justified the use of the mission’s armoured vehicles inside major cities in South Darfur state saying it is aimed to protect the blue helmets against any potential attacks.

On Saturday, the deputy governor of South Darfur Sabeel Ahmed Sabeel has asked the mission to prevent the movement of its military vehicles inside the markets, stressing the need to coordinate with the government and security organs in all moves within the state.

However, a reliable source from the UNAMID who spoke to Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday, said the use of the armoured vehicles was dictated by the security conditions in the state, pointing that several blue helmets and vehicles have been attacked by gunmen during the past period.

The same source stressed importance to enhance cooperation and coordination between the mission and the government to ensure the success of the mission’s mandate in Darfur.

“The mission has its own assessment for the stability of the security conditions in the region,” said the source.

He underlined that crime rate has declined compared to the previous period, saying however the mission must take preventive security measures to protect its staff.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

UN agencies say there are nearly 2.5 million displaced persons in Darfur, despite the signing of peace agreement in Doha in July 2011.

Meanwhile, an official source has told Sudan Tribune that the government directives to prevent the movement of UNAMID’s military vehicles inside the markets aim to change the residents’ mental image about the lack of security and stability in the state.

He added the directives also prevent moves of all armoured vehicles inside major towns including those belonging to regular forces.

The same source pointed to the stability of the security situation in the state by over 85 percent, saying this was a direct result to the imposition of the emergency law.
He disclosed that the emergency situation would be lifted soon.

Since July 2014, an indefinite emergency situation was declared in South Darfur state, including a curfew from 7pm to 7am (local time) in the capital, Nyala.

The decision also banned riding of motorcycles by more than one person, holding weapons while wearing civilian clothes, vehicles driving around without license plates, and wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.