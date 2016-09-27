 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 27 September 2016

Sudanese police disperses protest over September 2013 violence

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 26, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security service Monday dispersed a set-in protest organized by the opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in front of the Ministry of Justice in Khartoum, demanding to investigate the killing of demonstrators in September 2013.

JPEG - 57.6 kb
LDP leader Mayada Soar al-Dahab outside the ministry of justice in Khartoum on 26 September 2016 (ST photo)

To quell anti-austerity protests in Khartoum, Sudanese security forces carried out brutal crackdown on the peaceful demonstration, killing nearly two hundred protesters say human rights groups, or 86 people according the government figures.

LDP sit-in intended to hand a memo over a memo to the minister, calling to probe the shutdown of peaceful protesters by the security agents. However, anti-riot police immediately surrounded the protesters and dispersed them saying their protest was not authorized and refused their request to deliver the memo to the minister.

LDP leader Mayada Soar al-Dahab and a representative of the families of victims of September protests Salah Daoud were supposed to hand over the letter.

The memorandum demands the minister to open an investigation to identify who ordered the shooting on the protesters, to probe human rights violations committed during that period, and to investigate the events that accompanied the protests such as the blackout of communications and internet.

In a statement released after the protest, the LDP said the behaviour of the security forces against their peaceful sit-in represents a breach to the constitutional right of peaceful demonstration.

Sudanese opposition groups, Sudan Call, on Monday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council, which holds its 33rd meeting from 13 to 30 September in Geneva, to monitor the human rights situation in Sudan and appoint a special rapporteur.

The opposition pointed to the widespread human rights abuses in the country particularly in the conflict affected region of Darfur and Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.