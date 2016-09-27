Sudanese police disperses protest over September 2013 violence

September 26, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security service Monday dispersed a set-in protest organized by the opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in front of the Ministry of Justice in Khartoum, demanding to investigate the killing of demonstrators in September 2013.

LDP leader Mayada Soar al-Dahab outside the ministry of justice in Khartoum on 26 September 2016 (ST photo)

To quell anti-austerity protests in Khartoum, Sudanese security forces carried out brutal crackdown on the peaceful demonstration, killing nearly two hundred protesters say human rights groups, or 86 people according the government figures.

LDP sit-in intended to hand a memo over a memo to the minister, calling to probe the shutdown of peaceful protesters by the security agents. However, anti-riot police immediately surrounded the protesters and dispersed them saying their protest was not authorized and refused their request to deliver the memo to the minister.

LDP leader Mayada Soar al-Dahab and a representative of the families of victims of September protests Salah Daoud were supposed to hand over the letter.

The memorandum demands the minister to open an investigation to identify who ordered the shooting on the protesters, to probe human rights violations committed during that period, and to investigate the events that accompanied the protests such as the blackout of communications and internet.

In a statement released after the protest, the LDP said the behaviour of the security forces against their peaceful sit-in represents a breach to the constitutional right of peaceful demonstration.

Sudanese opposition groups, Sudan Call, on Monday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council, which holds its 33rd meeting from 13 to 30 September in Geneva, to monitor the human rights situation in Sudan and appoint a special rapporteur.

The opposition pointed to the widespread human rights abuses in the country particularly in the conflict affected region of Darfur and Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

(ST)