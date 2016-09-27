 
 
 
South Sudan’s envoy urges Khartoum to ban Machar’s activities

September 27, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan on Monday urged Khartoum to ban political and media activities of SPLM-IO leader and former First Vice President Riek Machar.

JPEG - 24.1 kb
South Sudanese Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal

On Monday, South Sudan’s Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal, said he was surprised to see the Sudanese government allowing Machar to declare war against his government.

Machar ’’cannot declare war on the South Sudan’s government from Khartoum,’’ Waal said.

"We were surprised because when Machar arrived to Khartoum it was on the pretext of humanitarian propaganda. Also, a week ago, Khartoum said it would not allow Machar to exercise any media or political activity. However from 20 to 23 September Machar held a meeting for his group in Khartoum, " he said

"Now we have all the meeting papers and recommendations, Khartoum is the place of meeting indicated in the documents, which are signed by Machar himself," he added..

The South Sudanese diplomat went further to say that Khartoum is misleading Juba when it pledges to restrict the activities of the opposition leader.

“This means that Khartoum is fooling us,” he said.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has anticipated the South Sudanese accusations and declared his government would not allow the armed opposition to attack the neighboring country from Sudan.

He further stressed that his government is supporting regional efforts to bring peace in the South Sudan.

AMBASSADOR DEMANDS PROTECTION

In a separate development, Ambassador Waal said he has asked the Sudanese government to provide police bodyguards to protect him, pointing that he feels unsafe in Khartoum.

“I have sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting providing personal protection and we wait the feedback,” he said .

Last Saturday, the ambassador was attacked by some South Sudanese while he was shopping in Khartoum’s down town.

The diplomat pointed that he only feels safe inside the embassy which is protected by police.

When reached by Sudan tribune for comment, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Gharib Allah Khidir said that the request of the South Sudanese ambassador is “normal’’.

“Any diplomat who feels unsafe requests the ministry of foreign affairs to protect his diplomatic mission and residence,” he said without further details on the response of his government to this demand.

(ST)

  • 27 September 09:43, by Midit Mitot

    I,am laughing at you foke, hahahaahahaahahh,do you guys still believing that your Gov,t is still a legitimate government that can be recognize and have good cooperation with Sudanese Gov,t? I,am sorry, you are completely dull in mind for sure.

    • 27 September 12:00, by jubaone

      This man should talk as an ambassador of "Jieng State" and NOT of South Sudan. Who is this man and how did he get this job in the first place? 95% of all current ambassadors are jiengs, meaning you can be an jienge asshole and still be made an ambassador, DG, army general...just want to be a "benydit" or "bandit?".

    • 27 September 12:08, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Relationship should be cut off if Khartoum telling Riek Machar to fight against government in South Sudan.

    • 27 September 13:25, by Joyuma John

      Mitot, it is eariest enough to celeberate when you heard Machar declaring war on south sudan through the media, I think you know the short falls of your machar who luagh when people are crying and cry when people are luaghing, what I meant here machar doesn’t have any zeal to oust the goverment in Juba by force as he and his mad supporters are claiming, machar is now struggling with his one eye re

    • 27 September 16:05, by Hardlinner

      midit, remember it is the same government that signed peace with sudan in 2005 not riek faction. to them Riek is just tool nothing more.

  • 27 September 12:11, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Khartoum had been supporting rebellion against South Sudanese affairs as well as the government still the leadership is defeating Them.

    • 27 September 16:26, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,

      Please read the capture of govt. PoW at Pakur in Bentiu by opposition forces (www.nyamile.com). These are Darfuri JEM mercenaries and not jienges cos they don’t have the trademarks on their foreheads. So Juba is supporting Khartoum rebels.

  • 27 September 15:46, by Jalaby

    Too late idiot government in Juba!
    How many times we told you to stop supporting and harboring SPLA-N & Darfourian gangsters?
    Sorry, we will support Machar till he captures Juba and Salva Kiir and his Jankees seek refugee and asylum in Uganda!
    LOL LOL

    • 27 September 16:13, by Hardlinner

      Julabi, you tried before but never succeed. so what make think you will succeed this time?. blind nuer youths should prepare their graves. you can not even defeat Malual section let alone entire dinka tribe. we are not fighting for Kiir but to eliminate mass murderer Riek. south sudan government would only be change through peaceful mean.

    • 27 September 20:27, by Wani khooto

      Jallaba,

      it is too late for Machar to overthrow the government as per now the are totally defeated just that the are using war of words and propaganda. no matter how much you support them still we will fuck both of you and rem SPLA-N is on your big hairy ass, so keep on doing it and we did it too you. nuer is just a tribe which can be defeated but SPLA-N is big issue to you guys.Nuer are divided

  • 27 September 15:58, by Konan

    Fair enough, tit for tat. Let’s wait and see who will cry first. It’s our time to hit the ball and when we hit we hit hard. Still it’s not too late JCE.

    • 27 September 16:17, by Hardlinner

      konan, we will see about that. you have not defeated SPLA during liberation struggle despite have large numbers of south sudanese helping Bashir including Riek and Lam. we will defeat you big time.

      • 27 September 17:32, by lino

        Hartliner,

        Old days of SPLA were gone. Please analyse things military! SPLA of liberation era was fighting NOT protecting anything, but nowadays, they have to protect and fight which they can afford giving that Nuer and Shilluk and many tribes in Western Bhar Gazal as well as Greater Equatoria are rebelling.
        It is a high time for the Government of Juba to re-thinK or is going to be game over.

        • 27 September 17:34, by lino

          Correction:

          can not afford....

          • 28 September 02:22, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

            Konan,

            Let be fair to ourselves here,we know Riak had got some form restrictions from Niss in few months but this can’t be considered to a change of strategy by Sudan,however u need to continue or yours as we already new is just a show,we know your loopholes and strength.
            If you wants a real fights either proxies or conventional,its gona be your choice and we need one message 4m Khartoum not both

  • 28 September 02:39, by kumkan

    So set but these idiot will learn this time around. All the Nuer Wew has gone back to Govt and left the IO to us so expect the unexpected.

Sudan Tribune

