South Sudan’s envoy urges Khartoum to ban Machar’s activities

September 27, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan on Monday urged Khartoum to ban political and media activities of SPLM-IO leader and former First Vice President Riek Machar.

South Sudanese Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal

On Monday, South Sudan’s Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal, said he was surprised to see the Sudanese government allowing Machar to declare war against his government.

Machar ’’cannot declare war on the South Sudan’s government from Khartoum,’’ Waal said.

"We were surprised because when Machar arrived to Khartoum it was on the pretext of humanitarian propaganda. Also, a week ago, Khartoum said it would not allow Machar to exercise any media or political activity. However from 20 to 23 September Machar held a meeting for his group in Khartoum, " he said

"Now we have all the meeting papers and recommendations, Khartoum is the place of meeting indicated in the documents, which are signed by Machar himself," he added..

The South Sudanese diplomat went further to say that Khartoum is misleading Juba when it pledges to restrict the activities of the opposition leader.

“This means that Khartoum is fooling us,” he said.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has anticipated the South Sudanese accusations and declared his government would not allow the armed opposition to attack the neighboring country from Sudan.

He further stressed that his government is supporting regional efforts to bring peace in the South Sudan.

AMBASSADOR DEMANDS PROTECTION



In a separate development, Ambassador Waal said he has asked the Sudanese government to provide police bodyguards to protect him, pointing that he feels unsafe in Khartoum.

“I have sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting providing personal protection and we wait the feedback,” he said .

Last Saturday, the ambassador was attacked by some South Sudanese while he was shopping in Khartoum’s down town.

The diplomat pointed that he only feels safe inside the embassy which is protected by police.

When reached by Sudan tribune for comment, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Gharib Allah Khidir said that the request of the South Sudanese ambassador is “normal’’.

“Any diplomat who feels unsafe requests the ministry of foreign affairs to protect his diplomatic mission and residence,” he said without further details on the response of his government to this demand.

