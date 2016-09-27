 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 27 September 2016

S. Sudan seeks regional backing against Machar-led rebels

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 27, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan government has started soliciting for support from countries in the region not to host and provide military support to a rebel groups with ambitions to oust the Juba regime through unconstitutional means.

JPEG - 23.3 kb
Riek Machar sits in his field office in a rebel controlled territory in Jonglei State February 1, 2014. (Photo/Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The presidential advisor on security affairs disclosed that officials from the world’s youngest nation have approached regional leaders, particularly countries with interest in the country, over the matter.

“There is a peace agreement which is being implemented already. This is the agreement which was mediated by the countries in the region,” Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune Monday.

“These countries [in the region] now need to continue to support the implementation of peace and isolate those who are against it. They should host and provide any kind of support, whether be it political and military support to those against the implementation of peace agreement,” he added.

According to the official, South Sudan is now appealing to countries within the region immediately expel rebel groups within its territories.

“They [should] really try their best to discourage such people and convince them to join peace”, stressed the presidential advisor.

Gatluak is the first senior government official to react to a report in which the leadership of armed opposition under the ousted first vice president and leader, Riek Machar, announced resumption of armed struggle after holding a consultative meeting in Khartoum.

Machar, who is currently in Khartoum after fleeing Juba on July 11, has been denied asylum in Ethiopia where he had hoped to take refuge after completing treatment from a Khartoum-based hospital.

Last week, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, that Addis Ababa "does not need someone who is leading an armed struggle on its soil.”

Ethiopia, after the civil war broke out in Juba in December 2013, played an important role in mediating peace to end conflict in South Sudan and also hosted Machar for most of the two-and-a-half years of the peace negotiations led by the regional bloc (IGAD). However, Addis Ababa is now bowing to pressure from Juba and the dynamics of the deployment of the UN-backed regional protection force.

Ethiopia was supposed to provide the bulk of the 4,000 troops and this was going to complicate their participation, if the country gives asylum to Machar, who is still determined to wage armed struggle.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir removed Machar from his position and replaced him with his former lead negotiator, Taban Deng Gai, as the country’s first vice president, citing his prolonged absence.

Machar is also experiencing difficulties with his political activities in Sudan after authorities stopped him from holding a press conference in Khartoum following a week-long leadership meeting that explored the ongoing political crisis in South Sudan.

Sudan’s information minister, Ahmed Bilal Osman said Machar was in Khartoum for treatment and would not be permitted to conduct political activities.

He, however, said Khartoum was waiting for the implementation of the security arrangements so that Machar returns to South Sudan.

Machar vowed he would only to return to the South Sudanese capital, after the deployment of the regional protection force, which Juba appears to be reluctant to accept as a boost to the 12,000-strong UN peacekeeping force in the young nation.

According to a UN Security Council resolution, the protection force is supposed to act as a buffer between President Kiir’s soldiers and those of Machar as well as secure humanitarian supply lines and key installations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 September 07:00, by Akuma

    Good move and Ethiopian government have already flash all SPLM-IO renegades from it territory. SPLM-IO offices are finally close in Ethiopia. Sudan and Kenya also need to follow Ethiopia government move....

    repondre message

  • 27 September 07:25, by Midit Mitot

    Bullshit, why are you crying and requesting the World-body to back your deadly regime against Machar. You are always refusing IGAD, AU, UNSC, USA advice’s. Machar forces are now in good preparation to flash out your unprofessional militia. Idiot, SPLA-IO offices are expanded in every country don,t fool the public.

    repondre message

    • 27 September 08:31, by Joyuma John

      Mitot, why do people impose Riek Machar on south sudanese by gun piont, I swear if you people continue with Nuerism idealism remember idealism and realism are different things all to gather and persisting with the idea that Nuer must liberate south sudan under Riek machar, may be very costly on Nuer people and their future generation because the other side is not also easy to be tackled as you thi

      repondre message

  • 27 September 10:03, by Beel Jah Jak

    It will never happen that, Ethiopia will flash away Dr. Riek Machar, but its just cover to confused the world and South Sudan Gov’t, the relationship between Ethiopia and Nuer is permanent and can never be dishonored by any one. Congratulation to Dr Machar for declaring war to the rogue regime, May God bless and protect you with your Forces.

    repondre message

    • 27 September 10:56, by Pure Nationalist

      Tut-kew, which peace is being implemented? JCE peace or IGAD plus peace? If JCE peace, you have already started implementing it with stooge, money lover & corrupt Taban Nyakek. If IGAD-PLUS peace, you started dishonoring it alredy by removing Machar & his ministers, who do you want to fool ya man carrying a 100% sack-like belly?

      repondre message

      • 27 September 11:16, by Pure Nationalist

        Why would they isolate a man that respect their agreement that they have brokered & support a regime that murders, loots citizens &foreigners like what happened at Jebel Market & rape foreigners & own citizens?

        repondre message

        • 27 September 11:22, by Pure Nationalist

          Only their freinds in-crime that are benefiting from the looting like Uganda may support them

          repondre message

          • 27 September 16:42, by Redeemer

            Kiir is far smarter than Riek, he managed to hook Ethiopians PM. to the extent of rejecting him

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.