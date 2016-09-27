 
 
 
SPLM-IO says ‘armed resistance’ imposed on them by President Kiir

September 26, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese armed opposition faction, the SPLM-IO, said their recently declared armed resistance against President Salva Kiir’s regime has been imposed on them by the ongoing political and security situations across the country due to the collapse of the August 2015 peace agreement.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

“President Salva Kiir has violated the peace agreement. He attempted to assassinate our leader, Dr. Riek Machar, who was his peace partner. The peace agreement has collapsed and so has the transitional government of national unity. His forces have been on offensive against our positions across the country,” said James Gatdet Dak, spokesman for the former First Vice President, Riek Machar and leader of the SPLM-IO.

“The armed resistance is an alternative response to the situation,” he said.

He said if Kiir and his regime will not back down and rectify the situation, the armed opposition will “soon” be forced to “use all means necessary in order to restore peace, make reforms and move the country forward.”

The opposition leader’s spokesman however pointed out that in case President Kiir returns to the agreement by undoing the “wrong decisions he made” including to stop the ongoing military offensive, make Taban Deng step down as first vice president, demilitarize the capital, Juba, and other major towns as well as accept the proposed rapid deployment of a third party force in the capital, the agreement can be “resuscitated.”

He said the SPLM-IO has always been committed to the implementation of the peace agreement, arguing that this was indicated by the fact that their leadership returned to Juba with a small number of forces with only light weapons in April this year, hoping the war had ended and the agreement was to be fully implemented without any violations.

Dak said the opposition will not allow the country to be held hostage, kept at the stone age with ever suffering people despite its independence which also resulted from the sacrifices of millions of lives lost in order to achieve it.

He said "Kiir’s conspiracy" with Taban Deng is to make sure that the president’s pronounced “reservations” when he signed the agreement on 26 August 2015 in Juba are reinserted into the agreement and scrap all the vital provisions on various reforms and to continue looting the country with millions more suffering and “rotting” for many more years and even generations to come.

Examples of the trend towards scrapping the agreement, he said, include the surrender to Kiir’s faction by the “illegal” first vice president, surrender of the selection of transitional speaker for the national parliament to Kiir’s faction in order to avoid reform laws, the call to reintegrate forces without security sector reform implementation first as well as the maintenance of the 28 controversial states against the peace deal.

Dak claimed that the current regime under President Kiir is a one faction body of “killers and looters” and cannot implement the peace agreement or claim to be a unity government without the SPLM-IO which signed the agreement and initiated the reforms.

He said allowing the status quo to continue means millions more will continue to die and suffer from the hands of President Kiir and his “partners in crime.”

“This endless suffering of our people should be brought to an end so that the survivors can join the nations of the world whose peoples enjoy safe, decent and prosperous lives, and for generations to come,” he said.

The highest executive political organ of the opposition faction came up with the recent resolution to organize for an armed resistance during its meeting convened in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, from 20-23 September, under the chairmanship of Machar.

It was the first official response to the crisis which erupted on 8 July and forced Machar out of the capital.

(ST)

  • 27 September 06:58, by Joyuma John

    2013 war and j1 imposed on Riek or io and imposed 1991 fake coup by Riek machar which led to extermination on Bor population on Riek machar?

    repondre message

    • 27 September 07:05, by Akuma

      SPLM-IO has become a briefcase for James Gatdet Dak and he don’t know that he is the one running it since Mabior and other senior officials have abandon SPLM-IO. Dak also need to rethink why always Riek Machar accuse of fail coup from 1991, 2013, 2016. Is he the only leader in South Sudan? Think twice Dak.....

      repondre message

      • 27 September 07:36, by choldit

        Akuma, u guys need to thing b4 u aired things out. How could u seek support from countries u can’t listen to their advise. Right now the IGAD, AU, UN and international communities are asking u to accept intervention forces instead u are attacking SPLA IO in its positions all over the country. Look how shame it is that SPLA in govt are being captured in Bentiu and kept POWs by SPLA IO. Shameless pp

        repondre message

        • 27 September 08:42, by Akuma

          Choldit,

          South Sudan is a sovereign and independent state and none of South Sudanese people can’t allow foreign intervention to enter into its soil. But due to greedy and elusive devil behavior that you believe in is the derailing South Sudan back.

          repondre message

      • 27 September 14:06, by Midit Mitot

        Akuma,
        I hope you Kiir regime supporters don,t feel shame for-sure,and I think many of you does not know how the international law had been drafted,you are defending some one which had already indicted to court, James Gatdet Dak is not aired-out the fake news/information like what your mentally shock call Awek Teny Awek is always fooling the public with. Gatdet Dak is the professional spoke person

        repondre message

      • 27 September 14:49, by Mr Point

        Machar is dead according to Akuma.

        http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60356

        Are you the Akuma who said just one day ago that Machar is dead?

        Do you still say that Machar is dead?

        repondre message

      • 27 September 14:50, by Mr Point

        Machar is dead according to Akuma.

        http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60356

        Are you the Akuma who said just one day ago that Machar is dead?

        Do you still say that Machar is dead?

        repondre message

  • 27 September 08:26, by Midit Mitot

    Kiir, Malong, Jieng council, and their tribal militia are not very wise indeed, how come your former enemy can fool you like five years child? Taban was deceiving you that let us assassinate Dr Machar, thereafter, you will appoint me as FVP and I will convince all IO forces and political wing as well, look at this fake and unsucceeded deal, sorry for your desperating to kill Machar.

    repondre message

    • 28 September 02:55, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Midit; This de problems with u people,you don’t wants facts to be told or to accept it,from honest perfective no one want to kills your boss in J1 or Juba,because Kiir really helps this Riak a lot after all of his guards killed outside, only 5 close protections who were inside the buildings were left but disarmed, he was escorted by Two APACs and left there and today u talks varying thing aram ale

      repondre message

  • 27 September 09:29, by My Land

    HAHAHAHAHAH,

    I don’t understand really what Dinka are thinking of South Sudan to be, you are now calling the countries to help you because you know that a man wake up????

    What do you think if you don’t listen to other people who are looking for our country to be in safe?

    Let us try it and see who will be the owner of South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 27 September 09:57, by Pure Nationalist

      James, the world knows that president Kiir did not, does not & will not implement the peace agreement, He said this loud & clear during his ’Hard Talk’ interview with Peter Dobbie of Aljazeera. What you need to ask from the peace grantors is ’ have they surrendered their position to Kiir’s reservations?’

      repondre message

  • 27 September 09:36, by My Land

    SPLA/IO VIVA!!

    I think,the move you are now on will not be like the rest of our years back which we were not thinking of doing of what Kiir’s regime were doing for South Sudan.

    South Sudan is for every body and if Kiir does not want South Sudan to be a country in the world, let us do what ever will be possible for our innocent people to enjoy their life in this country.
    Go ahead with your Move

    repondre message

    • 27 September 16:03, by Redeemer

      When Riek failed to take over from Dr. Garang in 1991 he confused Nuer that he is fighting to separate South from the North which history proved him wrong and the real people who were fighting for the real cause succeeded. For how long shall Nuer remains instruments of Riek

      repondre message

      • 27 September 16:35, by Redeemer

        Riek now as we speak has killed a 3rd of Nuer population if not half just to change Kiir, history is repeating it self again, that the desired government in the country will come without Riek and his thugs. Riek is a shame to PhD holders, I have a friend who asked me in the function not to addressed him as Dr. .... telling me that the tittle has last its meaning in the hands of Riek & Lam

        repondre message

      • 28 September 02:03, by Malakal county Simon

        Redemer/Slave

        Stop being objective all the time start being a subjective in order convince youreaders about the point you want to make. The 91 fighting it’s was not a coup as you blindy missed inform, but a war over SPLM objectives, Dr Garang for united Sudan while on the other hand Dr Machar want a new independent of South Sudan. And for that we learn to give Dr Machar a credit.

        Thanks

        repondre message

  • 27 September 22:46, by marie

    Redeemer,
    You are a liar. It is not Riak Machar who started the killing in Juba in December 2013 but Kiir, Malong and Mathiang Anyoor. There are still Nuer all over the country under the protection of UN, if Kiir is genuine and is innocent, these people should be in their houses occupied now by Dinka, especially in Juba. Lie to the world and the truth would punish you for your lies.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



