 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 27 September 2016

SPLA-IO in W. Equatoria rejects calls to assemble in cantonment areas

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLA-IO chief of general staff, First Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual (C), with members of JMCC from SPLA-IO, Juba, 28 May 2016 (ST Photo)
September 26, 2016 (JUBA) – Opposition forces in Western Equatoria region have rejected calls by the newly appointed controversial First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, to assemble in cantonment areas the forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), saying they are loyal to their leader, Riek Machar.

In a statement issued on Sunday, seen by Sudan Tribune, the commander of the SPLA-IO forces in the area said they did not rebel in order to be simply cantoned but to resolve the underlying problems prevailing under the leadership of the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

“The approval of the cantonment areas for Greater Equatorial region will never bring peace because Cantonment is not the real grievance that made us to go to the bush, and fight against the regime of SPLM under the leadership of Salva Kirr,” party reads the statement signed by Brigadier General John Sunday Martin, SPLA (IO) 3rd Brigade Commander, Division 9 based in Western Equatoria.

He said Machar remains the recognized First Vice President and the leader of the armed opposition, warning that any security arrangements implementation or the transitional government of national unity without his participation will not be accepted.

“We will neither accept any transitional Government without Dr. Riek Macher being part of it, nor accept cantonment areas in Greater Equatoria without Dr. Riek Macher being part to the Transition Government,” the statement declared.

“The Government of Salva Kirr and Taban Deng with their International partners must know that, the SPLM-IO forces in Greater Equatoria Region remained royal to the leadership of Dr. Riek Macher and therefore, we are not going to these Cantonment areas, but will continue to fight with objectivity of ousting the regime of SPLM-IG that is manifested by corruption, tribalism, dictatorship, injustices and lack of political will to bring an end to the sufferings of the innocent souls in South Sudan.”

The senior military officer of the opposition faction was responding to the calls by government leadership to assemble in cantonment areas members of the SPLA-IO in greater Equatoria region.

The government last week announced it had identified up to four cantonment sites in Equatoria region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 September 00:26, by Augustino

    W. E State never witnessed any war since it was liberated from Arabs so God is punishing them now to let them taste sweetness of the war. There will be no more Schools now or no more development but more Jerejere. More death

    repondre message

    • 27 September 06:57, by Akuma

      Those thugs like John Sunday Martin, SPLA-IO under his leadership must be teach lesson like Riek Machar that they will never forget in their life. Please note your dream leader Riek Machar is already dead and you need to join your forces with Taban for you to live in peace and stability. Your days are reloading if you don’t assembled in one place.

      repondre message

      • 27 September 07:25, by Mr Point

        Machar is not dead. He lives.
        Why post something you know is false?
        Why post something everyone knows is false
        Why post something so obviougly false?
        Why post something that makes all your future postings worthless?

        repondre message

        • 27 September 08:46, by Akuma

          ....Where is Dr. Riek Machar

          repondre message

        • 27 September 09:05, by Akuma

          If Riek Machar is not dead, then why he is taking long to show up in TV live, radio talk or any media other than using Dak running SPLM-OI. When DRC opposition was injured during protest and speak in his hospital bed to media to convince his supporters. Why Riek fail to do that if he is not dead.

          repondre message

          • 27 September 14:26, by Midit Mitot

            Look at their childish thinking,they thought that Dr Machar is dead, sorry, Dr Machar is the World standard PhD, his death can not be hide like your tribal president which has already paralyzed since last year, and you don,t feed the citizens with his paralysis.

            repondre message

    • 27 September 12:07, by jubaone

      Agustino,

      That´s the reason why you want Equatoria destroyed, so that all become destitutes, vagabonds, idlers and idiots like you. No my friend. You should begin to think of your own jienge states, it is over now. Once all roads to and from jienge states are cut off, no food, no medicine, we shall starve you to death and let you live like wild animals in the bushes. It is show time now.

      repondre message

  • 27 September 08:07, by Midit Mitot

    Bravo,bravo, generals Martin, Kiir and his Arab little minded person are trying to fool the South Sudanese and the World at-large, let them smell your bullet smoke bitterly. Haahaahahahhaha the big piano is almost to be dances in Juba

    repondre message

    • 27 September 14:25, by Equatoria1

      Jienge think that they could know lay more J1 after seeing that their J1 trap that killed most of Dr. Machar’s body guards was successful!. Excuse us, we are not that dumb to see such an obvious stupid plan. You think you want to x5 the J1 traps then you need to stick it to your....... Assemble your coward Mathaing Anyoor so that we can go get them when the time after they are assemble!!

      repondre message

    • 27 September 16:42, by Hardlinner

      foolish nuer will die on quest for installing Riek on power. it will never happen. ur criminal is dead man walking. he is traitor and deserve no place in south sudanese society. we would rather have reasonable villager from nuer tribe as president than Riek. he is better as dead man. the nuer that choose not to follow him r smart. entire dinka community are happy in voting out Kiir peacefully

      repondre message

  • 28 September 02:34, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    The GOSS has for far too long treated equatorians as 3rd class citizens despite the most intellectual and effective Minister’s are Equatorians.

    The 2nd Deputy VP, Wani Igga is a confused Equatorian with those under Kiir and cohorts.

    This time will be different. Equatorians can no longer be bullied cuz we’re capable of defending our own land. The United States of Equatoria is not far away.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.