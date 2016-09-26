 
 
 
UNAMID calls to allow humanitarian access to Darfur’s Jebel Marra

Joint Special Representative, Martin Uhomoibhi, welcomed by UNAMID staff at Zalingei airport, Central Darfur, on 25 September 2016 (UNAMID Photo).
September 25, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Sunday called on the Sudanese government to allow humanitarian access to the affected civilian in Jebel Marra.

UNAMID chief Martin Uhomoibhi, made his call during a visit to Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur State. Also it comes after report about recent hostilities in western Jebel Marra between the government forces and rebels of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW).

During his visit, Uhomoibhi met the state officials and discussed the humanitarian situation in the areas. He urged them to allow aid groups to reach the needy population affected by the conflict.

OCHA weekly bulletin reported that between five thousands to 12.500 people mainly women and children have arrived in IDPs camp of Nertiti North, citing aid groups and community leaders there.

Central Darfur government and SLM-AW admitted last week clashes in western Jebel Marra.

Last April the government declared Jebel Marra free of rebels however, local authorities say they are clearing the mountainous areas from the remnants of the insurgency.

(ST)

