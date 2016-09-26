 
 
 
South Sudanese official condemns U.S. attacks on VP

September 23, 2016 (BENTIU) – A South Sudanese official has expressed dismay after a United States senator described the country’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai as a leader "lacking consistency in representation".

JPEG - 78.7 kb
President Salva Kiir Mayardit greets state minister Lam Tungwar Kueigwong in Juba where he received a delegation led by Unity State deputy governor Mabek Lang to discuss the security situation there on Friday 25 September 2015 (ST Photo)

Lam Tungwar, a minister in Northern Liech, one of South Sudan’s new states, claimed the senator interfered with Gai’s ethnic background.

“This is a vague statement, unprofessionally fake, unfounded and a baseless accusation. The senator used a major street jargon that shouldn’t be entertained by all nationals in South Sudan,” said Lam.

He said the humiliation of the first vice president was “disappointing”.

“Gen. Taban Deng Gai comes from the constituency of Northern Liech state and particularly from Jikany sub-clan of Nuer community and it’s very unfortunate to see foreigners who strongly meddle in our local affairs and lower themselves to encourage ethnicity through a statement like this,” the minister told Sudan Tribune.

He urged the U.S. official not to interfere in the affairs of the world’s youngest nation.

“America is a country of immigrants and a country of multi-ethnicity and colours. It is astonishing to hear a complete senator talking about a person whose nationality is clear and is not questioned by any of his countrymen and women. Who is [Benjamin] Cardin to question the vice president about his constituency?” he asked.

Lam said he was optimistic the new vice president will bring peace.

Gai, a former chief negotiator for the armed opposition faction, replaced Riek Machar as first vice president, after the latter fled the young nation’s capital in July.

Last week, the State Department says the United States is pledging nearly $133 million in additional humanitarian assistance to South Sudan’s refugees and internally displaced people.

The aid comes amid discussions over whether the U.S. should cut its aid to the country trying to recover from a violent civil war.

The U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, last month, said his country’s humanitarian assistance to South Sudan will not continue forever if its leaders "are not prepared to do what’s necessary for their people."

More than one million people have fled South Sudan since fighting broke out in December 2013, and over 1.6 million people have been internally displaced. Tens of thousands have been killed in the young nation.

The U.S. has given $1.9 billion in aid to South Sudan since its civil war started in 2013.

(ST)

  • 26 September 07:33, by J P Puok

    Horrible minister you got it wrong. yourself had cousins all over leek Nuer in Rubkona and numerous brothers sons of Tungwar Kuiguong. who are his brothers? Puol is from Rubkona. Mohamed Hussien related to who? who did he represent? Senator was right it is just beginning of more humiliations to come. you could not just surface it because many of us didn’t have idea about the matter. wow

    repondre message

    • 26 September 07:44, by Splm-iG

      US GOVERNMENT AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS ARE AMBITIOUS OF NOTHING AGAINST OUR GOVERNMENT. STILL THEY WILL SAY SIRRY IN NEXT COMING TIMES.

      repondre message

    • 26 September 09:08, by choldit

      Come on Lam, u urself is now among to nothing amongst the Nuer, regardless of good name of ur family. No one Knw why u working for JCE whose objective is termination of the Nuer tribe u come from. Taban Deng Gai is nobody in Bentiu and will remain nobody. He have no relatives to care for in Nuer tribe that is way he helps Dinka kill more Nuer. Leave USA alone slave dude!

      repondre message

      • 26 September 15:49, by Midit Mitot

        Choldit,
        Let us not wasting our time to remember Mr. Lam, this guy has taken by Dollar, forgetting his lovely parents which were murdered by that nutshell regime of Juba.

        repondre message

    • 26 September 09:13, by Mapuor

      Dear J P Puok
      Shame on those who beat the drum of war and do not go to war should know that SPLA io is already defeated and any prolonged armed struggle will never unite South Sudanese but it will further polarize the country along ethnic and clan lines.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 10:01, by choldit

        Mapour, check ur imagination capability. SPLM/A- IO is energiticly alive. One further step is declaration made by Dr Akol of about his new movement which he set to operate in parallel with SPLA io. Don’t u think SPLA io is in better position than SPLA ig now? By the way no one loves war but when it remained the last option for the betterment of our nation, we shld take it. Stay safe dude.

        repondre message

        • 27 September 00:43, by Augustino

          People of South Sudan should know that Americans are interesting in their own interests not loving those who rebel against the government. Yesterday they were praising IO capabilities of Taban in Peace negotiations but today you them bullshiting on him because he wants to bring peace. American does not want peace in our country.

          repondre message

      • 26 September 11:19, by Midit Mitot

        Mapour,
        Shame on you fokes, don,t you know that your rotten regime is now resisting because of Uganda food seeking? SPLA-IO is not defeated, don,t dance as dull, if 1730 soldiers were from your unprofessional army, IO leaders would have been finished, but because of well trained and professional ones, then every one is laughing at your regime now wulululullululululu!

        repondre message

  • 26 September 07:59, by salah

    Oh, come on, the senator is talking about consistency, why did you change it to constituency? Check your words before you go through the deep end. The senator is most probably referring to Mr. Gail changing his position.

    repondre message

  • 26 September 09:52, by Midit Mitot

    Poverty Minister, do you think your illiterate FVP can wear Dr Machar shoe on his feet? Am sorry, (STD)sexual transmitted diseases will not do any thing at all in South Sudan as a first Vice President since legitimate first Vice President is out of the country.

    repondre message

    • 26 September 16:07, by Hardlinner

      see this is think with Nuer, they think Riek is most educated Nuer alive. question though is, which University as Riek taugh in to validate his education credentials, Zero. you nuer idiots should know that Riek is simply Idiot and warmonger. he can not survive outside south sudan. Dinka and other have thousand of PhDs holders but do not run after them.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 16:34, by Midit Mitot

        Hardlinner,
        I regretted from your words, you are very right to ask where Dr Machar was learning from, I thought that you educated person. Am sorry, Riek Machar is the PhD hold from University of London and Khartuom where many leaders in the world were learning from.

        repondre message

    • 26 September 16:12, by Hardlinner

      people with really PhDs do not waste their time on politics but used their knowledge to improve society through invention and research. Riek have never design any bridge and Lam have never build any refinery. so they are just empty Phd holders. value your lives first. back killers and you will meet insistent.

      repondre message

  • 26 September 10:20, by Angelo Achuil

    I think this is one of those "sudantribune.com" blunders coz someone did. US senator is apparently talking about Taban’s switching sides, not payam where he was born! "Consistency" comes from Consistent (or Constancy or reliability) and Constituency from constituent (component or integral). Why not get facts? I think the senator is going to laugh at this bizzare tempo!!

    repondre message

  • 26 September 10:32, by Agutthon

    Calling a spade a spade is crime in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 28 September 02:44, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    To begin with, Deng Gai went to the US to beg 4 financial Aids. There is a say that " a bagger has no choice."

    Some of the colorful languages used by Kiir and cohorts 4 far too long made South Sudan look a primitive society. Why should any foreign government take this people seriously. With their lack of wisdom and diplomatic skills, they will continue to be treated like idiots, which is fan.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



