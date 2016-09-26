Discussions over UNAMID exit strategy to resume in October

September 25, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government and the United Nations have agreed to hold a meeting in Khartoum on October 17th to resume discussion over an exit strategy of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

A UNAMID peacekeeper during a routine patrol in Tawila, North Darfur.(Photo UNAMID/Hamid Abdelsalam)

A tripartite working group including the Sudanese government, African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) has been set up in February 2015 to develop an exit strategy for the UNAMID from Darfur.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Na’im said he met with the UN peacekeeping chief, Hervé Ladsous in New York on the sidelines of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Sudanese diplomat added he underscored importance of the efforts exerted by the tripartite team, saying the team is tasked with determining the situation in Darfur and developing plans and programs to address challenges facing the region.

He stressed that the Sudanese government is committed to the cessation of hostilities in Darfur, pointing the security situation has improved significantly following the defeat of the rebel groups.

Al-Na’im added the meeting also discussed peace talks between the government and the armed movements and the national dialogue.

Last June, the UN Security Council (UNSC) extended the mandate of the UNAMID until 30 June 2017, stressing that the situation in the western Sudan region continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

UN agencies say there are nearly 2.5 million displaced persons in Darfur, despite the signing of peace agreement in Doha in July 2011.

(ST)