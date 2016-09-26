 
 
 
Monday 26 September 2016

South Sudan’s Lam Akol forms new rebel movement

September 25, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s former Minister of Agriculture, Lam Akol, has formed a new rebel faction after spending several weeks of consultations with different unarmed and armed opposition parties in the country.

JPEG - 18.4 kb
Lam Akol, chairman of South Sudan’s main opposition party (AFP/Samir Bol Photo)

Akol, according to a statement issued over the weekend and extended to Sudan Tribune has named the new rebel group as National Democratic Movement (NDM) and said that his aim is to overthrow by all means the government of South Sudan under the leadership of President Salva Kiir.

“The National Democratic Movement was born to wage the struggle, together with others in the field, against the totalitarian, corrupt and ethnocentric regime in Juba that is bent on dragging our country into the abyss,” the statement reads in part.

Akol, who previously chaired the Democratic Change Party (DCP) said he resigned and left the party last month because the members and the other leaders of the DCP believed in peaceful dialogue and non-violence as the only means to bring about change in South Sudan.

He described his new rebel faction as a front bringing together the social and democratic political forces as well as civil society activists, who want the political discourse in the country to be centred on the “transformation of the centuries-old conditions of extreme poverty, ignorance, illiteracy and cultural backwardness of the masses of our people.”

The movement, it explained, is founded on the principles and concept of national democratic revolution based on the core values of freedom, equality, justice and fraternity, and solidarity anchored in historical and philosophical perspectives. These values, it stressed, translate into fundamental rights and freedoms as provided for in the UN Conventions of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

The political statement of the NDM set out in details what the NDM stands for and how to rid the people of the totalitarian ethnocentric regime in Juba and replace it with a pro-people inclusive government.

“It must be clear from the outset, the NDM is not just for change of personalities in Juba to replace them with others of the same feathers; it is out for a radical change in the country that will bring about genuine state-building and nation-building,” it emphasized.

He also said his new faction will closely work with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the former First Vice President, Riek Machar.

It is not clear from whether the prominent politician will get military forces for his new faction.

(ST)

  • 25 September 21:54, by salah

    Dr. Lam Akol, rest assured that Silva Kiir does not understand half of what you used to describe the objectives of your new movement.

    repondre message

    • 26 September 08:57, by Mapuor

      Salah
      South Sudanese need peace not war.Dr Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akol are Jallaba agents whose main goal is to reunify the country with Sudan and kill away some ethnic groups who poses dominance in the South democratically.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 10:28, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

        Overthrawn by all means! Cowardice stupid politicians who enjoy using poor civilians to kill themselves for their interests. All of you are too tribal & dirty to replace both soft Abuna & Pres. Salva Kiir. Let’s wait & see what better change u’ll make than ur usual habits.

        repondre message

    • 26 September 13:12, by Joyuma John

      Lam Akol is not loyal to his own word, wait and see other things.

      repondre message

  • 26 September 00:24, by Akol Liai Mager

    Rubbish from another tribalistic-warmonger. People of South Sudan are only interested in listening to the conversations and political theater’s players only if they are peaceful. Lam Akol would have drawn my attention if he had use these words; "..to overthrow by all means with an except of the use of violence/arms". Don’t you think so?

    repondre message

    • 26 September 07:22, by jubaone

      Akol Liai,

      This is good news and now Lam Akol needs to coordinate that with forces in Equatoria this is where power lies and not in the bushlands of Aweil or Gogrial. No single people think they have the monopoly of war cos they exploit govt. resources to terrorize others. We either build the South together or each takes his share and break it up.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 08:34, by Akuma

        Lam Akol & Riek Machar are not genuine Phd holders but fake degrees holders from street of UK & USA.

        Even they can differentiate peacefully resolutions and physical fighting which they are not handled but allow innocent citizens dies because of their course.

        Lam will still follow Riek Machar days.....Your days are reloading

        repondre message

  • 26 September 02:53, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    I believe this is good news. Kiir and his tribal zealots can only come to their senses when a well coordinated resistance against his corrupt, tribal and oppressive government is removed by force. This government must be crippled by all the peoples of South Sudan including their backers the Dinka but watch out on them because some will pretend to be comrades but inside them are spies for JCE.

    repondre message

    • 26 September 04:31, by Freedom Fighter

      What different will it make on the ground since Lam Akol’s Forces under Olony and the White Army under Riek Machar have been working together for quit a while.

      Freedom Fighter

      repondre message

  • 26 September 06:34, by William Atak Garang.

    Dr. Lam & Dr. Riak will achieve nothing they will be like Darfur rebels. what a suffered army ! There is no one day the had come together with Riak Machar since the formation of SPLA/M.

    repondre message

  • 26 September 07:35, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Shits, Dr Lam Akol created a negatives thought of rebellion.
    Where is he able to get force?
    Is it Johnson Uliny malitea named Agewulek from Shuluk?

    repondre message

    • 26 September 07:53, by Splm-iG

      It is very clear absolutely wrong thought
      Dr. Lam Akol will never succeed in the process of arming youths of Shuluk king to attack on government.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 08:13, by Akook

        It is a very good move. The regime had become a curse that condemn South Sudanese into forever tribal conflict and poverty.
        Dr Lam had been deceiving himself all along in Juba that Salva Kiir and his tribal advisory team (JCE) will change.

        They are evil who only can understand language of arms

        repondre message

        • 26 September 13:39, by Equatoria1

          The really game changer are the sons of the Equatorian in the Equatorian bushes.The Equatorian Jungles had already swallow a great number of the supposedly Mighty Jienge in uniform before the zero hour. I really feel sorry of what is about to happen to these idiots and they are still on the keyboard yapping!!!

          repondre message

        • 26 September 13:41, by Equatoria1

          The really game changer are the sons of the Equatorian in the Equatorian bushes.The Equatorian Jungles had already swallow a great number of the supposedly Mighty Jienge in uniform before the zero hour. I really feel sorry of what is about to happen to these these guys and its funny seeig them still on the keyboard yapping!!!

          repondre message

  • 26 September 14:51, by My Land

    Let it not be a surprise to all of us(South Sudanese) that Lam Akol, formed his faction to fight Salva Kiir, we have been leaded by Dinka for a long period and their aims is to rule South Sudan from the presidency to Security guards which is very clear to south Sudanese people that, Dinka arenot for peace but they are for wealthy and to humiliated the other tribes in South Sudan.Shame on you greed

    repondre message

    • 26 September 15:34, by Hardlinner

      what is new from Riek and Lam collision?. since you failed in 1991, the same trend will follow. the change in government will only come through peaceful mean. any one that pick up gun to change government will also face the same. Lam, Riek, Kiir, pagan are all corrupt. any one that is backing rebellion is simply calling for tribal wars. we will not allow the repeat of 1991 massacring of civilians.

      repondre message

  • 26 September 15:29, by Activist # 25

    OMG. Jenges are already panicking. Isn’t it the only language you understand best. An eye for an eye. You fools will never be liked anywhere around the world. This land called Equatoria will never spare you people. As someone already mentioned, war in Equatoria will change everything. You fools should seek safety somewhere. All those Dinka residing in Equatorians land, please leave IMMEDIATELY!!

    repondre message

  • 26 September 15:33, by Activist # 25

    All Dinka in Equatoria Land should leave Immediately!! If you don’t heed these advice, you will regret later. We are tired of your foolishness and praises for Dictatorship in this country called South Sudan. This time, we are finished! You hear me you fools? This time we are finished! Seek safety ASAP. If you are not there, tell your relatives or friends still eating in Equatoria to LEAVE ASAP!!

    repondre message

    • 26 September 16:57, by jubaone

      Activist #25,
      I salute your uncompromising stand. Equatoria must seek it’s own path. We Equatorians didn’t migrate to Bahr elghasal or Uppernile, and so if they wish to take the capital city to Bor, Wau or Aweil. We’re better off without them. They are all a bunch of unnecessary load we Equatorians must dispose and will have if we have to develop fast.

      repondre message

  • 26 September 16:18, by Midit Mitot

    Lam Akol, you have no army, just joint Johnson Lony and Dr Machar, otherwise your political allied will die-up without achieving any thing.

    repondre message

  • 26 September 17:08, by The rock

    You guys are free to say anything about Dinka, I don’t blame you at all. Kiir is behind all these and at some points I doubts that too. Kwani, these people call Dinka don’t get mad at all? One day you will see what will happen here in equatoria and I will inform you to tell you brothers who are working with the UN n NGOS in Bhar al Gazel to leave as earlier as it could be. From today on wards if

    repondre message

  • 26 September 17:10, by The rock

    You guys are free to say anything about Dinka, I don’t blame you at all. Kiir is behind all these and at some points I doubts that too. Kwani, these people call Dinka don’t get mad at all? One day you will see what will happen here in equatoria and I will inform you to tell you brothers who are working with the UN n NGOS in Bhar al Gazel to leave as earlier as it could be. From today on wards if

    repondre message

    • 26 September 21:10, by jubaone

      The Rock,

      This is what we Equatorians really want, that each goes to his place. We are ordering all Equatorians to get out of all jiengelands and all jienges must get out of Equatoria immediately. The worst is yet to come. No trucks will be allowed to transport any foods, medicines and building materials along our roads to jiengelands. It is war.

      repondre message

    • 27 September 14:04, by Equatoria1

      The Rock, you cannot use the few Equatorians that are in Jienge to threaten us this time. You can kill them after all they should be in Equatoria jungles hunting for MTNs. All I can say is start killing them & we will also start killing any MTN we could find in Equatoria Land. Do you even know that no MTN can travel on Equatorian Highways anymore??

      repondre message

Comment on this article



