 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 26 September 2016

Machar politically intact, says UN official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 25, 2016 (JUBA) – A senior United Nations official said former First Vice President and opposition leader, Riek Machar, is not “politically dead” as assumed by his rivals.

Herve Ladsous, head of UN’s peacekeeping on Friday sad Machar represents a big number of population in South Sudan.

"Clearly (Machar) is, I think somebody said in the meeting just now, he is not dead politically by a long way, he’s there, I mean he’s out of the country, but he does represent a very important element of the South Sudanese community," Reuters quoted Ladsous as saying.

President Kiir last month fired six ministers allied to Machar. A UN statement summarizing Friday’s meeting stressed the need for inclusivity in the South Sudanese political process.

US has said it does not believe that Machar, who was first vice president until he fled, should return to his former position in the government given the continuing instability in the country.

Ladsous said the South Sudanese government had not yet improved cooperation with the world body on the deployment of more peacekeepers.

"There have been contacts at various levels with the government, with the authorities of South Sudan but this has not really translated into significant progress on the ground," Ladsous told reporters.

Taban Deng Gai who replaced Machar as first presidential deputy, told the General Assembly that the government needed to "engage more with the U.N. on the details" on the deployment of the regional forces.

"This is in order to avoid derailing national healing and reconciliation. External intervention often affects negatively internal reconciliation," he said.

The opposition leader, Machar, left Juba when violence erupted between his forces and those loyal to President Kiir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 September 06:18, by William Atak Garang.

    The speech declared by UN means a new rearmament to renegade Riak Machar for another disastrous War in Juba!.Riak has failed politically Mr. Herves ledsious should clearly change their title into SPLA IO instead of fooling the regional as a peace keeping force in S. Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 26 September 07:40, by jubaone

      William Atak,

      You dislike Riak, then go look for him.You should be asking yourself how you would be rating Kiir 10yrs on. Riak is a scholar, well disciplined and has a vision unlike those benydits and bandits that brazenly steal, rape and kill. Ask yourself, has your luak evolved into a town or you still sleep naked with the cows? We want to change you.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 08:26, by Akuma

        Jubaone,

        Riek Machar is not politically dead but physically dead. If Riek Machar was alive in Khartoum then why Riek & SPLM IO officials allow Lam Akol to share the meeting which end in chaos last weekend.

        Riek Machar, Rest in Hell. R.I.H

        repondre message

      • 26 September 08:32, by Mohamed

        I do respect Riek very much. In his quest for peace , he came back to Juba with a very small force and very light arms. It was like a rabbit hopping into a wolves den.
        Surely and by instinct, the wolves tried to eat the rabbit.
        Luckily though, the rabbit got away.....

        repondre message

        • 26 September 08:34, by Mohamed

          ....Now unfortunately, the rabbit realizes that it can never trust those wolves again.
          And unfortunately for the people of South Sudan the rabbit must now come back as a lion in order to defeat the wolves!
          And the losers are all our brothers in South Sudan.
          Please give peace a chance. Only the innocent die in wars!

          repondre message

        • 26 September 16:29, by Hardlinner

          mohamed. Remember Garang didn’t have 100 body guards let alone thousands of armed guards when he went to khatoum. if Riek indeed want peace he should have acted like Garang. the existent of two armies in the same capital was the cause of war.

          repondre message

          • 26 September 18:35, by lino

            Hardliner,

            Let us tell the truth. The security personal for Dr. John is was about 300 personnel for his protection and not 100 as you said. Go back to the books of 2005.

            repondre message

          • 26 September 19:32, by jubaone

            Hardlinner,

            That is the fundamental difference between Bashir the reasonable dictator who is keen on developing Sudan and the irrational dictator Kiir who is bent on destroying the South. Bashir didn’t go to hunt down Garang, he at least held his word and protected Garang. Shameless benydits and bandits.

            repondre message

      • 26 September 09:17, by Mapuor

        South Sudanese need peace not war.Dr Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akol are Jallaba agents whose main goal is to reunify the country with Sudan and kill away some ethnic groups who poses dominance in the South democratically.

        repondre message

      • 26 September 16:25, by Hardlinner

        jubaone Riek is scholar to you not us. you should also know that Riek and Kiir were in same government for 10 years. they have looted together and hindered progress in the country. so opposing Riek doesn’t equate supporting Kiir but because Riek is killer. also his education doesn’t matter to me because he is low IQ like Kiir.

        repondre message

    • 26 September 22:40, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Herves Ladsous,

      Are you really sound in mind? Are you a South Sudanese to know what population Riek Machar represents? When did you become a South Sudanese politician or analyst? Riek Machar represents a good number of killers in South Sudan since 1991. Why don’t you talk of Khartoum Peace Agreement (KPA) of 1997? Who violated KPA and why Riek failed to put up resistance against Khartoum?

      repondre message

      • 26 September 22:48, by Paul Ongee

        Riek Machar is never politically intact as you or media say. Do you think US or UN can impose Riek on South Sudanese? Who is Riek whom you knew today while SPLA/M knew him pretty well since 1991? You are already involved in the tribal politics of Riek Machar and Lam Akol who kept changing allegiance at their disposal since 1991. South Sudanese know them more than you do.

        repondre message

        • 26 September 23:02, by Paul Ongee

          You can fool people sometimes but not all the times. Is provision of humanitarian assistance intended to preach tribal politics and bring poor politicians like Riek Machar and Lam Akol who will never win elections if people go to polling stations today ot tomorrow? Treat Riek eyes to see things right or impose him on Americans to be the President of USA with all his track records.

          repondre message

  • 26 September 08:07, by Splm-iG

    Nonsense.

    repondre message

  • 26 September 09:46, by Augustino

    True speaking Riek is dead Politically and Physically disabled, Lam Akol is a dead walking man in politics, he is weak and not stay without luxury things in his life, yet he is also not like in Nuer lands. we in Government always say no to war and yes to peace, Kiir made it clear that this peace has alot to be discuss but Riek with his UN plan of overthrowing government within rushed in & signed i

    repondre message

  • 26 September 10:39, by Midit Mitot

    William Atak and Akuma, your childish behavior will not take you any where, For you Akuma, Dr. Machar is a democrat person which is always together with God, Dr Machar Riek will die after being a president of South Sudan, take note of this. For William Atak, DR Machar has energized politically by the theories which He had learned for, compare to your illiterate leaders in Juba.

    repondre message

    • 26 September 11:18, by Akuma

      Midit,

      Yes, Riek Machar will be President of South Sudan when World Savior Jesus Christ already taken his righteous people to heaven.

      repondre message

  • 26 September 16:41, by William Atak Garang.

    Midit Mitot
    You guys are the one destroying Nuer in S. Sudan you always preaches conflict with Dinka but when in war zone, you don’t confront Dinka, just you may desert yourselves into UN Camp where You may just left innocent Nuer to be killed by the desperate troops in Juba.If you dream that Riak is still a leader I dare says your thoughts are nightmares.

    repondre message

  • 27 September 10:39, by Kerem

    UN and its politics that is hidden in the humanitarian garment. Just cause the confusion and your dirty money in the name of giving humanitarian services. Fake organisation

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.