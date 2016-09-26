Local market shut down for repeated looting in North Darfur

September 25, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - Traders in the town of Kabkabiya in North Darfur state have decided to shut down the market and stop trade convoys coming from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum to protest against continued looting incidents by armed groups.

A woman, irrigates, crops, Kabkabiya, camp, North Darfur (Public Domaine Images Photo)

In a memo issued by the Chamber of Commerce in Kabkabiya, 150 km west of North Darfur capital, El-Fasher, the local merchants decided to close the market starting from Saturday due to banditry and repeated looting on the roads linking between El-Fasher and Kabkabiya.

The memo, seen by Sudan Tribune on Saturday, pointed the militias impose illegal fees and levies on the trucks carrying merchandise, saying the government failed to address this problem.

It added the residents and traders were affected by these practices and decided to shut down the market, demanding local authorities to guard the market until the issue is resolved.

During his visit to the five states of Darfur last April, President Omer al-Bashir warned militias against collecting illegal tolls and levies along the highways linking the various towns in the region.

Kabkabiya has recently witnessed repeated killing and robbery incidents besides tribal clashes. Armed militias particularly those affiliated with the government and known as Janjaweed have large presence in the locality.

On Monday, tribes residing in Kabkabiya signed a document to enhance peaceful co-existence, fight against crime and promote security.

Last June, North Darfur governor Abdel-Wahid Youssef accused unnamed parties of seeking to keep the “insecurity and instability” situation in Darfur, pointing to “hidden hands that prompt the security chaos in all Darfur’s five states not only North Darfur”.

He declared a state of maximum readiness among regular forces to control the lawlessness situation in the state and prevented riding of motorcycles, wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face) and holding arms inside the capital, El-Fasher.

