Machar’s faction calls for armed resistance against “regime” in Juba

September 25, 2016 (JUBA) – The armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) led by South Sudan’s former First Vice President, Riek Machar, has for the first time come out with a statement declaring war on the “regime” in Juba under President Salva Kiir and called on the international community to declare it a “rogue” regime.

JPEG - 12.3 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader, Riek Machar (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

The opposition group also said it has now dismissed all its senior members who have taken part in President Kiir’s new government.

This came in a resolution passed by the political bureau meeting convened for three days in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, under the chairmanship of Machar, also commander-in-chief of the SPLM-IO.

According to Article 2 (d) of the resolution obtained by Sudan Tribune, the SPLM-IO’s political bureau resolved to “Call for reorganization of the SPLA (IO) so that it can wage a popular armed resistance against the authoritarian and fascist regime of President Salva Kiir in order to bring peace, freedom, democracy and the rule of law in the country.”

This is the first official statement from the opposition’s leadership since the 8 July violence erupted in the capital between Machar’s bodyguards and forces loyal to President Kiir, killing over 200 soldiers.

The resolution also accused President Kiir’s regime of allegedly attempting to “assassinate” the leadership of the SPLM-IO at the Juba-based presidential palace when the fighting erupted.

The opposition group, however, said they were for peace and to “resuscitate” it, calling for rapid deployment of regional forces in order to salvage the peace agreement signed in August 2015.

Currently the resolution said, both the peace agreement and the transitional government of national unity have collapsed without the SPLM-IO as a peace partner.

Members at the meeting endorsed the dismissal of Machar’s successor, Taban Deng Gai from the armed opposition movement. Also dismissed from the movement were former interior minister, Alfred Lado Gore, Dhieu Mathok Diing, Richard Mulla, Ezekiel Lol Gatkouth, Hussein Mar Nyout, Lumumba Di-Aping a and Sophia Pal Gai.

Machar vowed to reorganize to “wage a popular armed resistance against the authoritarian and racist regime of President Salva Kiir.”

This is the first political statement Machar has issued ever since he fled South Sudan, following an attack on his residence in the young nation’s capital.

Machar immediately demanded that additional peacekeepers be sent to increase numbers of the 12,000-strong UN force in South Sudan. These forces will be tasked with restoring security in Juba.

Barely five years after its independence from neighbouring Sudan, South Sudan descended into civil war in December 2013. Tens of thousands of civilians were killed and more than 2 million displaced.

In August last year, a peace deal was signed by both Machar and Kiir, but fighting in Juba put the accord at risk of possible collapse.

“(The SPLM-IO) call on the international community to declare the regime in Juba a rogue government,” the resolution reads in part.

It urged those monitoring the peace deal to suspend their activities.

Meanwhile, a senior SPLM-IO member, who sought permission to return to Nairobi, Kenya before the Khartoum meeting commenced, said he supported armed struggle against the Juba establishment.

“These people, the people in Juba, Salva Kiir and his group understand no other languages than the language of guns. If you talk of nonviolent language, they think you are doing so because they have weakened you and will not listen to you anymore. So I told Dr. Riek that we must pursue armed struggle until we achieve objectives of the movement," Ramadan Hassan Laku, the SPLM-IO’s national committee chairperson for governance affairs told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

Observers say Hassan’s views show the level of difference within the movement on how to approach the settlement of the conflict in the country. Those advocating for nonviolence, they argue, are using it as a strategy to tactically avoid being viewed by the global community as warmongers to be sanctioned while the ones advocating for armed struggle see the approach as the only way through which wider attention could be attracted to demands that must be settled in a position of strength.

(ST)

  • 25 September 10:57, by William Atak Garang.

    I don’t believe in Dr. Riak declaration forfourth rebellion in S. Sudan! Who will stand with him at this juncture? he had slew over 25% of our population since 1991 to 2016 due to his personal interests. If UN and IGAD does not support Taban Deng, they will shoulder this worse crisis in our region otherwise Dr. Riak must be arrested. He is in Sudan due to humanitarian assistance as said by Sudan

    repondre message

    • 25 September 11:22, by Simon Puok Nyang Tutjiek

      SPLA-IO kingdom is knocking, SPLA-IO got drugs for Dinka STD, just wait STD drugs will be in the field including J1 where Salva Kiir stay.

      Dinka need massive treatments because they are all infecting with this STD viruses and bacteria.

      repondre message

    • 25 September 11:26, by Malakal county Simon

      Back to square one, I hope the rogue regime is happy now as they get what they want!!!!!!

      repondre message

  • 25 September 11:50, by Whortti Bor Manza

    The Dinkas thought they are clever by using foreign mercenaries the JEM and SPLA/N , UPDF and the Congolese M23.
    Let’s see if their blatant lies and manipulation will defeat the IO. The Equatorians and the Fertits are going to do the job perfectly. Rest assured cde Riek. This narco idiot called Kiir is on the way out.

    repondre message

    • 25 September 11:57, by Whortti Bor Manza

      I sincerely accept the apology of Dr. Riek for having accepted that the IO were fooled and lured into Juba under pretext of peace. No agreement again ever with this idiot Salva Kiir. This bustard has to be faced head long.

      repondre message

      • 25 September 13:38, by jubaone

        Whorti,

        Equatorians have tolerated this bullshit for too long. This ping-pong games between the jienges and Nuer should only continue in their areas. Therefore Equatorians must in the long term declare an independent state. All non-Equatorians will be considered foreigners and will be treated as such. We’ve wasted too much time and efforts to bring these "people" together. We’ve to move on.

        repondre message

    • 26 September 14:35, by Joyuma John

      Dr. Riek should be knowing that it is not his first to wage war against south sudanese people, but his war attitude should be traced to the foolish coup of 1991, 2013 and on J1 in 2016, let him come with war or peace but that should mark the end of his disturbances on south sudanese people. please stay tune!

      repondre message

  • 25 September 12:26, by adhelayoor

    Mr. Machar is fooling himself now. The house is already well cemented and peace is already promising in Juba.

    Mr Machar is in humanitarian hands, and so is the whole faction!! Not surprise that you still dont understand!

    repondre message

    • 25 September 13:22, by Malakal county Simon

      If there is peace in juba as you claimed, what’s did both STB and unwanted salva Kiir achieved to convince us that’s there is a real genuine peace going on during Dr machar absent????

      repondre message

    • 25 September 13:50, by jubaone

      If Riak wants to fight Kiir, then he should do it in Fangak. And Kiir should pack his stuff and get out of Equatoria and relocate the capital city and J1 or G1 or W1 to Gogrial, Wau or Malakal. We Equatorians were developing well until we got ourselves screwed up with these useless folks. We urgently need a radical solution that leads to a free, progressive and civilized Equatoria State. South Sud

      repondre message

  • 25 September 14:24, by Augustino

    Why wasting your time, Equatorians are good in words of mouth, Nuer know how to fight but for how long will they be used as tools to fight huge and giant army of the RSS? we have tested it with equatorians in the times Arabs was in Juba but failed to fight us. I do not condoned war again in SS because of the Suffering of Nuer people. Equatorians and Dinkas are developing and kids goes to school.

    repondre message

    • 25 September 16:14, by Nyesi Ta

      Augustino, no body is a war monger, and nobody wants war for no good cause. This war is imposed on our people, but if this is how Nuer feel, then they need to surrender to the Jenge masters in Juba as some of the Nuer of the Like of Taban Gai has already done if this is going to alleviate the suffering of Nuer people.

      repondre message

  • 25 September 14:58, by Beel Jah Jak

    Declaring a war to the rogue regime as said is only solution to the stability of this nation, No peace I have ever seen achieved with Dinka when you did not militarily defeated them. Dinka accept peace after they are defeated in the war field and will definitely agreed in principle for peaceful settlement. congrts Comrade in struggle for the work well done, God will help you bringing Dinka regime

    repondre message

  • 25 September 15:07, by Beel Jah Jak

    con--- bring Dinka regime to rest, we can’t live in such miserable lives in this country like foreigners, Nuer never experience such lives since the creation. and it can also make some people to live in foreign land if we continued talking about peace like the way Machar suggest, No peace in the whole of the nation except army struggle and let it continue even if it will takes 20 years.

    repondre message

  • 25 September 16:03, by Alfredo christiani

    Juba –one
    You are a stupid person who did not suffered during armed struggle in 1980s -2005 & up to date, even you did not heard sounds of gunshots during those days of struggle, and you talked like a child of migrant who wasn’t born in S-S had no knowledge about the history of South Sudan, please shut your dirty mouth or otherwise you will find yourself in very bad situation, I know where you ar

    repondre message

    • 25 September 16:05, by Alfredo christiani

      are staying in a refugee camp.

      repondre message

    • 25 September 20:16, by jubaone

      Alfredo Christiani,

      You jienge scoundrel, don’t behave as if South Sudan belonged to your father. I don’t care where you come from because I’m a proud Equatorian. I didn’t go to your stinking luak to look for food nor wanted to rape any of your filthy nyanjienges. Without Equatoria, you would still be running naked ya Aryan jienge.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 04:47, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Jubaone, where were you during liberation? Believe you were In foreigner countries searching for food and shelter. Well, Dinkas are native people in south sudan and you came from DRC in 2 B.C.. so shut up and get what Dinkas give you without complaint.

        repondre message

  • 25 September 19:39, by Midit Mitot

    I told you idiot, peace and reconciliation without Dr Machar is fake deal not peace at all. You will soon cry like a bird.

    repondre message

    • 26 September 00:33, by Akol Liai Mager

      After all, if STD/TDG is a fatal virus that Jaang must worried being infected, then don’t you think that Riek Machar was the first to be infected by the very same virus and you his followers should be worried too and seek treatment for your violence and infected leader? You people must be careful in the selection of words so you don’t contradict yourselves.

      repondre message

  • 26 September 07:48, by Junubi

    There no more peace talk any more, because the Juba government is not ready for peace talk that is why they want to kill Dr Machar who came to Juba for peace implementation. The only solution for the regime change is only Bullet no more talk because the SPLM IG government does not needs peace in the country. If the government soldiers are rapping their women and killing their civilian.

    repondre message

  • 26 September 15:43, by Activist # 25

    My south Sudanese peace lovers, I don’t want to literally generalize that all Dinka are bad. The like of Salva Kiir are the the ones that need to be dissected like a rat then later fed to cats. Dictatorship has no place in that country and especially in this century. This man(SK) will never understand any language of peaceful settlement except through a barrel of a gun.

    repondre message

  • 26 September 15:46, by Activist # 25

    We can never, coexist under the leadership of Salva Kiir. Atleast for Riek Machar, he has a vision and atleast educated to understand various of aspect of democratic nation. Even if others see him as the worst leader due to his past (1991) Bor issue, I still see he makes sense on various issues we would like the country to go. Not like some of you who just bark like sick dogs. We need leaders.

    repondre message

  • 26 September 15:49, by Activist # 25

    Dictatorship, Tyranny and ethnocentric tendencies will never be tolerated in any civilized nation. So you some of my rogue Dinka lunatics should desist from supporting this man called Salva Kiir. The man and his cronies are simply killers and will continue to do so as long as he remain in power. Then also loot and enrich his family and friends. It will never continue on our watch. Struggle cont...

    repondre message

Comment on this article



