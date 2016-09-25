 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 25 September 2016

S. Sudan VP says Juba supports UN-mandated peacekeeping force

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 24, 2016 (NEW YORK) – South Sudan’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on Friday said the world’s youngest nation consented to a Security Council resolution calling for the dispatch of the additional troops to Juba.

JPEG - 42.7 kb
South Sudan’s first Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the UN General Assembly (UN Photo/Cia Pak)

“My government’s position is that we have to engage more with the UN on the details pertaining to the implementation of this resolution,” Gai told the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

"This is in order to avoid derailing national healing and reconciliation. External intervention often affects negatively internal reconciliation,” he added.

The official’s remarks, however, appeared to have contradicted his earlier statement in which he appeared to have rejected the deployment of the force approved by the African Union during its extraordinary summit that was held in Kigali, Rwanda in July.

"We already have 13,000 UN troops in South Sudan who are sitting idle, not doing anything because there’s a problem with their mandate, and there’s also a problem with how they were selected," Gai earlier told the Associated Press.

“I don’t think we need peacekeepers in South Sudan,” he stressed in a statement in line with President Salva Kiir’s initial rejection of the peace keepers.

The South Sudanese deputy president, while addressing the General Assembly, also accused his predecessor Riek Machar of allegedly instigating the July violent clashes in between the country’s rival forces in the capital, Juba.

Over 270 soldiers died in the incident, which a recent UN report solely blamed on President Kiir and the South Sudanese army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan.

Gai, however, assured the General Assembly that South Sudan was now “stable, peaceful and that my government is functioning and life is returning back to normal”.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since its cessation from Sudan in 2011. The UN, on several occasions, accused South Sudan’s warring forces of gross human rights violations.

LEADERS BLAMED

The UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon Ban charged South Sudan leaders, including President Kiir with having “betrayed their people” by pursuing a violent path to power.

Last month, the Security Council approved the deployment of an additional 4,000-strong peacekeeping force in South Sudan, after renewed clashes in Juba between the country’s rival factions threatened to send the young nation back to all-out civil war.

Stressing that consensus should not be confused with unanimity, Ki Moon told the General Assembly: “The global public is right to ask whether this is how an organization in which we have invested so much hope and aspirations should function.”

The UN chief also called on the President of the General Assembly, to explore, with his successor, the establishment of a high-level panel to find practical solutions that will improve decision-making at the global organization.

He also urged all countries to cooperate with and work with the UN’s human rights arm; to not put obstacles in the path humanitarian workers; and not to ostracize or threaten UN envoys or and staff when they raise difficult issues.

“We must all be open and accountable to the people we serve,” said the UN chief.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 September 07:51, by Eastern

    All along since the outbreak of gun battle at J1 in Juba, the world has been hearing from Kiir’s side. Dr Machar has slept on his version of the account for far too long. The say sometimes a lie told many times will be taken as the truth! Dr Machar needs speak out sooner or the world paints him in that same brush for painting the lies from Juba!!!

    repondre message

  • 25 September 07:55, by Eastern

    Has Dr Machar dispatched somebody assertive and convincing enough to Washington and New York to make his case. Being holed up in Khartoum for all this time without speaking to the world will be one of Dr Machar’s greatest undoing. Let Nachar’s handlers advise him accordingly; time is of the essence!

    repondre message

  • 25 September 09:04, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Since Equatoria is now bearing the brunt of the violence, two prominent Equatorians, Hon. Henry Odwar and Hon. Lassouba have already been dispatched to New York. This is now time for real diplomacy .

    repondre message

    • 25 September 11:01, by jubaone

      Equatoria must stop babysitting the South Sudan. We’re better off without jienges or nyagats and we can do it alone. Our hope is to find a political and militarily strong Equatoria. The fighters and politicians are there. They just need organization with clear goals and vision for a viable and vibrant State of Equatoria. That’s it. The jienges can rule themselves for 1000 years if they wish.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 05:03, by Dinka-Defender-General

        That’s rubbish statements Jubaone. You cannot live without Dinkas. Did you ever fight in real war? I meant frontline. I think you are talker or internet warrior. Do you know how to shut off your worthless mouth for a day? You should consider taking a break from talkin about Dinkas people.

        repondre message

        • 26 September 08:30, by jubaone

          Jienge Defender General,

          If you are between 20-36 yrs then stop talking shit cos when we struggled you still went after calves in the luak or carried ammmunitions for the older soldiers and NEVER fought. Even then, tell me of single battle in jiengeland that you particpated and what unit, who was your commander, in which zone? YES, Equatoria CAN LIVE without the jienges, I say it again, again...

          repondre message

  • 26 September 11:55, by Midit Mitot

    Shut-up, your broken English was not understood by the World submit, sorry, your plan-less will kill you in that rotten regime in Juba, if don,t care for yourself.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.