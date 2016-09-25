 
 
 
South Sudan's FVP set to meet top U.S. officials

Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

September 24, 2016 (JUBA)- The new South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng Gai will be holding series of meetings with top officials in the United States to explain circumstances under which he replaced Machar and his vision in implementing the peace agreement.

Gai will hold a meeting with the U.S. Administration and Congress between September 28 and October 4.

According to a statement from the embassy of South Sudan in the United States, the US Congress has already accepted to hear from the FVP about how to implement the peace in South Sudan. The high ranking members of the Congress will meet him next week.

On the other hand, senators on Foreign Relations Committee have also expressed willingness to meet the FVP to hear from him the circumstances under which the leadership changes of the SPLM-IO took place and whether it was in accordance with the provision of the peace agreement.

The visiting South Sudanese deputy president will meet officials in the White House and US state Department to discuss humanitarian assistance and the deployment of the protection force that is supposed to be deployed to South Sudan.

“It should be noted that the views expressed by some senators during the hearing of September 20 are not shared by the White House and the State Department. The position of the White House and the State Department is very clear, that is, Riek Machar should not return to Juba. This position was expressed by Donald Booth on September 7 hearing in the Congress," said Gordon Buaya senior diplomat at South Sudan embassy in Washington.

The diplomat stressed that the White House and the state Department want Gen. Taban and President Kiir to continue implementation of the peace. He expressed fears that the return of Riek Machar to Juba can lead to more war and instability.

“The FVP will also make presentations at various Think tanks in Washington DC. He will make presentations at Wilson Center, US Institute for Peace and Atlantic Council. His presentations will be attended by policy makers and academics in Washington, DC,” he added.

Gai led the South Sudan’s delegation for the meetings of the UN General Assembly in New York.

(ST)

  • 25 September 04:00, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Is Taban Gai going to be a saviour of Dinkocracy in South Sudan based on lies, lack of integrity, hypocrisy and misinformation? He conspired to kill his Boss in support of Dinka supremacist government in order to seal the dirty work of JCE over the poor dying masses of South Sudan. Taban is even worse than Kiir himself.

    repondre message

    • 25 September 05:03, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Taban’s decisions r war-removal ones fro BGZ & UN regions. We had more than enough but nw, Equatorians say let’s have the war to experience it too! Peace will come after Equatorians are satisfied with their killing of innocent Dinka. Experience is the best teacher! Dinka’s word "enough is enough will make Equatorians learn a lesson that war is the worst thing in this world."

      repondre message

      • 25 September 05:43, by Equatoria1

        Shadrack, just go do it already. After all we Equatorians know that Jenge (Mathiang Anyoor) are only capable of shooting civilians & raping women when they suffered defeat in the jungles of Equatoria. Arian Jenge have picked wrong menu this time!! It really amazed me to learn that those in Bahr el Ghazal & Warrap are unable to know that one cannot eat and defecate on same plate that they eat on.

        repondre message

      • 25 September 07:45, by Eastern

        The dinkas should allow this headless Nuer by the name of Gordon Buay do their bidding. Continue lying to the Americans Kiir’s government loath that the Kiir-Gai alliance will ensure stability and peace. War has now been brought closer to the centre of power in Equatoria. Kiir is feeling the costs of his intrasegency!!!

        repondre message

    • 25 September 09:19, by adhelayoor

      What else do you want? Cantonment sites already agreed upon, and that was not possible with the dead political man. Can’t you appreciate what others could do even better? Deputy President,Taban Deng has chosen a peaceful path and that is why he must go with the U.S top officials. That fully shows legitimacy!

      Meanwhile, Iron-fist s still there for those Naath misled by the devil Riek.

      repondre message

  • 25 September 04:01, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This is all for his tummy.

    repondre message

    • 25 September 07:57, by Pure Nationalist

      According to a source, he ( Buay) is an Anuak (Anyauk) whose grade father was converted during Latjor time & Taban is physically known or known as being fathered to Gai by Jalaba. Can the two represent Nuer interest in any way & get recognition?

      repondre message

      • 25 September 08:09, by Pure Nationalist

        JCE should think twice now as the war is now shifting, it is JCE’s mathiang anyoor vs South Sudanese tribes who will never be helped by men without constituencies ( Buay & Taban ) who help them feed the world with lies, but reality will prove them wrong on the ground

        repondre message

  • 25 September 09:07, by adhelayoor

    Deputy president, Taban Deng Gai is what we talking about now. It is surely the man, and not the devil Riek Machar who is dead politically.

    Taban has the potential, and a strong work ethics in being together with boss and pledge promise to their citizens, South Sudanese.

    Congratulations Taban Deng Gai, You are the one this country needs at the moment!

    repondre message

    • 25 September 10:07, by Eastern

      Your el Tabani you are fond of is another reason for South Sudanese to reclaim their country from dictatorship. Let’s watch this space to see if peace will be achieved after SPLA-Gai are cantoned. You seem to relish in delaying the solution to the current conflict!

      repondre message

    • 25 September 20:04, by jubaone

      Adhelayoor,

      The leadership of the SPLA-IO in its meeting in Khartoum has dismissed all its members in Kiir’s regime. There is no more peace and Taban and the SPLM-IO ministers are practically representing themselves. If they have an army then they are lucky. All security arrangements are dead and the JMEC can go home. Riak is back again your nightmare to give you sleepless nights.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



