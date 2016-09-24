 
 
 
Ethiopia says will not allow Riek Machar to stay within territory

South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)
September 23, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s former First Vice President and leader of the armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO), Riek Machar, will not be welcomed to Ethiopia if he wishes to continue with the rebellion, Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, has said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview to reporters of the Foreign Policy in New York, the leader of the regional powerful nation who chairs the East African regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which mediated the August 2015 peace deal between Machar and President Salva Kiir, said South Sudanese leaders should implement the peace agreement.

“We do not need someone who is leading an armed struggle in Ethiopia,” Desalegn to the US-based Foreign Policy media in Washington.

The Ethiopian leader who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York did not however explain how the peace deal will be salvaged after the 8 July violence in the capital, Juba, which pushed out Machar from the city and eventually from the country.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister however said his country would only allow Machar to pass through Ethiopia but not to stay longer as he used to do during the peace negotiations.

NO EXILE

When asked on the comment from the Ethiopian premier about the fate of their leader, Machar’s spokesman, James Gatdet Dak, said his leadership has not received any information from the Ethiopian government about any conditions attached to Machar’s future visits to the country.

He also said the opposition leader, Machar, does not intend to live in exile in any of the regional countries.

“Well, first of all, our leader has not received a notification from the Ethiopian leadership about any conditions allegedly attached to his future visits to the country. Second, Dr. Riek Machar does not intend to live in exile. He has his General Headquarters inside South Sudan as the Chairman and Commander-in-Chief of the SPLM/SPLA (IO). And of course he is the legitimate First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan per the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan,” Dak told Sudan Ttribune.

He said Machar had to stay longer periods at times in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in 2014 and in 2015 because he was needed for timely and continuous consultations when the peace negotiations were being hosted in Addis Ababa.

He also said he would visit Ethiopia and the rest of the region this time in order to consult with the IGAD leadership on the deteriorating situation in South Sudan which, he said, threatens the total collapse of the peace deal after President Kiir’s forces renewed the war in Juba on 8 July, 2016.

Machar fled Juba in July following eruption again of the violent conflict between his forces and those loyal to President Kiir, only three months after taking over the first vice presidency in accordance to the peace agreement negotiated and signed in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

(ST)

  • 23 September 23:43, by Dinka-Defender-General

    An excellent position. Machar cannot use Ethiopia as a headquarter for his operation to kill innocent people in South Sudan. Two options for Machar to consider: First, go to exile. Second, come back to Juba and give up violence. These are the two conditions if he needs to live in peace.

  • 24 September 03:20, by Yokyieen Akot

    Imposible, my wife has no that power to refuse me coming home. So, I need to know where did Ethiopia got that powers to refuse her ex-husband from coming home. Stop joking otherwise a man will divorce you woman.

    • 24 September 04:46, by Wani khooto

      Machaar supporters need to know that is how politicians failed. machar political vision and strength are over and dead so let him join any refugee camp and all his supporters have to come home. why following a failed leader anymore.haahaaaahahaaa fuck him

  • 24 September 04:54, by Wani khooto

    good move by Ethiopian prime minister, there is no more hiding of Machar ass in Ethiopia, let him go anywhere and fuck himself. yes, I told my friends that Nuer rebellions are always short sighted and they just join without weighing the consequences.just wait and you will see them forming another rebellion.am tried of Nuer in this nation, that why I supported Dinka.hahahahahaah Machar ass ogaa!

    • 24 September 07:18, by Pure Nationalist

      Sorry Mr. Wani Khooto,
      Machar is ’ not dead’ politically as U.N peace keeping operation Mr. Herve Ladsous said while Taban was trying to fool the world. Machar represents important community element in South Sudan & read this link. U.N.uk.reuters.com

      • 24 September 07:57, by Pure Nationalist

        Taban is representing JCE & was presenting a gift of white bull from Salva Kiir to Ban-Ki moon as a sign of peace in South Sudan culture. Are u also that part of culture Wani?

    • 24 September 17:39, by jubaone

      Wani Khotoo,

      First judging from your pseudo name, you either "bastardized" by jienge father and an Equatorian mother the so-called "sharmit-jienge" or you are a jienge who wishes to be an Equatorian and so adopted the name Wani.Khotoo sounds like some Ugandan "wewe" or perhaps some MTN.

  • 24 September 07:59, by Midit Mitot

    Wululululu,foke, don,t you know media defending mechanism, Ethiopian Prime Minister does not mean this, just stay tune for some days.

    • 24 September 10:25, by Nyesi Ta

      Those who perceive the statement from the Ethiopian Prime Minister to mean rejection to hosting Dr. Machar T. Dhurgon are green to understand that no leader of legit government would say I’m going to host a rebel leadership. If anybody think the prime minister’s statement is true, I would refer to it as political mediocrity and they should go to school to learn how politics and the press work.

  • 24 September 10:22, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    This is the first time for Ethiopian government asummed to determine the fate Riek Machar, who is a solid alliance to Ethiopia.

  • 24 September 10:46, by Splm-iG

    Things are going to an end for Riek Machar,

  • 24 September 11:43, by Gabriel KK

    Days are numbered for Riang-Machar!

    • 24 September 12:48, by Simon Puok Nyang Tutjiek

      Dinka and their friends in government should not enjoy this comment from Ethiopian leader, the SPLM/A -IO is capable of overthrowing criminal Kiir Mayardit without support from regional leaders, second Dinka must wait first for US senate and congress, their king(Kiir Mayardit) will be soon declare as war criminal by US, this will be bad news to Dinka, just stay tuned.

      • 24 September 13:10, by Simon Puok Nyang Tutjiek

        Thirdly the supporters of genocidal regime in Juba must know that, SPLA-IO is not rebellion organisation but partner of peace violated by Kiir Mayardit, I know very well our Ethiopian brothers will not support government that killed it’s cetizen, government headed by criminal, government that stole, looted it’s own money, government that raped women, gay raped government officials, contact. ....

        • 24 September 15:11, by Redeemer

          Those who commanded above are green about what is going on, Ethiopia was betrayed when Nuer from Ethiopia appeared to be among Riek forces in the last July war, their documents were collected and presented, talks under the seen have been going on btn the 2 countries, Ethiopia remained with no word but to kneel for a pardon, con...

          • 24 September 15:21, by Redeemer

            Con.... So those IO who are trying to comport themselves that it is a political command should learn that, Ethiopia will not afford your dirty game anymore, the world has learned that the unknown gunmen are Riek’s forces, so your regime change is not going to change anything but another burden after Kiir Mayardit

  • 24 September 20:21, by Beel Jah Jak

    Ethiopia have been bribed with a lot of money by JCE with help of so-called STD but I don’t blame them that much because Riek is incompetent like KIIR

