Chadian President to attend Sudan’s dialogue conference in October

September 23, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said the Chadian President Idriss Deby would participate in the final session of Sudan’s dialogue conference scheduled to be held on October 10th in Khartoum.

Sudan’s FM Ibrahim Ghandour shakes hands with the Chadian President Idris Deby in New York on 22 September 2016 (ST Photo)

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said Deby has confirmed his acceptance of the invitation extended to him by President Omer al-Bashir to attend the dialogue conference, saying the Chadian President is keen to achieve peace and consensus in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour met with the Chadian President on Thursday at his residence in New York on the sidelines of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir pointed that Ghandour has conveyed to Deby a verbal message from President al-Bashir pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries.

It is noteworthy that President Deby had participated in the inauguration of the national dialogue in October 2015.

In January 2014, President Omer al-Bashir called on political parties and armed groups to engage in a national dialogue to discuss four issues, including ending the civil war, allowing political freedoms, fighting against poverty and revitalising national identity.

Launched on 10 October 2015 for three months, the dialogue process was initially expected to wind up in January 2016 but it was delayed until October 10th.

The opposition groups refuse to join the process and call on the government to implement a number of confidence building measures aimed to create a suitable atmosphere for dialogue. But the government refuses their claims.

