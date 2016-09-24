 
 
 
S. Sudan army chief ordered arrest of ex-Wau governor: official

September 23, 2016 (WAU) – Chief of General Staff of South Sudan’s national army (SPLA), Paul Malong Awan ordered the arrest and detention of the ex-governor of Wau state, Elias Waya, an official claimed.

President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Awan ordered for the former governor’s arrest the day President Salva Kiir invited the latter to report to the capital, Juba.

“When Elias came to Juba, it was the president who called him from Wau, but he was denied for the all-day [the chance] to see the president. This was after Paul Malong acknowledged that the president was planning to remove him and replace him with Waya,” he told Sudan Tribune.

“The presidential plans were already leaked by those who are closed to him, the plan to remove Paul Malong and replace him with Waya,” he added.

According to the official, when the ex-governor was removed from office, Awan ordered a security officer to arrest him, but the plan allegedly failed.

Sudan Tribune could not verify these claims made by the official.

Waya is reportedly being detained at the national security headquarters in Juba, as government officials try to find a solution to his dispute with Awan.

Malong had several times infuriated Kiir, particularly when he criticized the president for accepting to sign the peace agreement in August 2015

(ST)

  • 23 September 21:35, by Mr Point

    Kiir can not remove Malong now. Malong has grown too powerful. Kiir is the one whose position is in danger now. Malong has faked 2 coups in the past three years. His next action will be the real coup, and Kiir will be gone .

    repondre message

  • 23 September 21:37, by Junubi

    Dear Colleagues, Am really confuse about the leadership of South Sudan. Who is the President among Salva Kiir and Paul Malong? because if Paul is arresting people for the allegation while he knows there is another person a head of him. I think he is most powerful man then the president.

    repondre message

  • 23 September 23:35, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Well, Malong Awan has a right to arrest the ex-governor because President Kiir doesn’t know what is doing for the South Sudan. Kiir will be removed soon. Mark my words. His days are number to hold that seat. Dinkas generals including me are frustrate and plan of action. Kiir must go any mean necessary.

    repondre message

  • 24 September 11:55, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That’s wrong ideology, the Gen. Chief of staff have no ordered the detention of Wau ex-governor.

    repondre message

  • 24 September 19:58, by Midit Mitot

    Government of mess, how come the Chief of General staffs should ordered his bodyguards to arrest someone who have been receiving call from President? Sorry for this Government of blind.

    repondre message

  • 24 September 20:46, by Beel Jah Jak

    I think Kiir need to go away as suggested by Dinka Gen, I am frustrated with the president who doesn’t know his role and powers, where in the world army chief also went to the politics is only in South Sudan. Let Malong take the Dinka leadership may be he will be better them Kiir in terms of creating peace, I understand Malong is also contributing to the failure of his boss in order for him to tak

    repondre message

