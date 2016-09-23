 
 
 
Friday 23 September 2016

SPLM-IO says Taban Deng has no army to assemble

President Salva Kiir (R) embraces Taban Deng Gai after his swearing-in ceremony as FVP at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters Jok Solumun)
September 22, 2016 (JUBA) – The armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) led by former First Vice President, Riek Machar, described as “delusional” the claims by President Salva Kiir’s government that it will assemble in cantonment areas forces belonging to the SPLA-IO.

Official spokesman for Riek Machar said the newly appointed First Vice President, Taban Deng, is alone defector with few “desperate position seekers.”

“Taban Deng is a defector to Salva Kiir. We have cut him off from the SPLM-IO political organization and the SPLA-IO army. He has no political constituency and he has no army to command,” opposition leader’s official spokesperson, James Gatdet Dak, told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

“He defected to Kiir with few desperate position seekers and few bodyguards,” he added.

Dak argued that Deng only grabs a handful of supporters “here and there” who have been promised positions in Kiir’s government, adding that those who could not get the positions after the failure of the promises are again defecting from his group.

He was responding to the claims by the government that four cantonment sites have been identified in which to assemble SPLA-IO forces in Equatoria region.

He said Deng will not visit the SPLM-IO headquarters either in Pagak or Kaldak in Upper Nile region, or any other SPLA-IO controlled areas across the country, including in Equatoria region, saying he can only visit areas under the control of President Kiir’s forces in the country.

“Their claims are delusional. They are deceiving themselves. Soon they will realize how delusional they have been,” Dak added.

He said Machar has been in full control of both the political wing of the SPLM-IO and its military wing of the SPLA-IO, explaining that the whole military top leadership of SPLA-IO forces, including the chief of general staff and his deputies are with Machar.

He said the SPLM-IO top leadership will in the coming days break his silence and address the public on the way forward.

(ST)

  • 23 September 10:10, by Eastern

    Why should the world led Kiir play with the lives of South Sudanese? Kiir’s intrasigence has led to a million South Sudanese to be displaced and are facing hunger. If Kiir doesn’t want to work with Dr Machar, there won’t be real SPLA-IO to canton in Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal.

    

  • 23 September 12:48, by Splm-iG

    Gen. Taban Deng Gai, has army, because he is a cammmander in chief of SPLA-IO
    Who ever recommend him as he has no powers over SPLA in opposition, then he is anti-peace in the republic of South Sudan.

    

    • 23 September 14:54, by Mun Loal

      "Jene araham el Taban Deng defected with few desperate position seekers" said by Gatdet. What a word from my chair man Spoke person, loveable!!! Position seeker must be careful this time around, Taban got armies from where? Two of the you, Kiir Kuenyping and el Taban will be brought to book for killing innocent civilians from Nuer one day one time. God knows that his people are suffering.

      

  • 23 September 13:53, by Midit Mitot

    Borabro James, STD and Kiir are deceiving the World and South Sudanese as well, this tyrant regime will finishing our people, how come Kiir can approve contentment areas for SPLA-IO while he had already chased SPLA-IO leader out of South Sudan, KIIR, don,t talk of Taban He had already defected to your vision-less regime, all SPLA-IO forces are for Machar.

    

    • 23 September 15:22, by Frak Cho

      Mr. James Gatdet Dak, please work for peace and renounce rebellion just because of a seat. Let’s embrace peace and work for it so that people get the meaning of life.
      Thanks

      

      • 23 September 15:30, by Junubi

        Has all of you know that STD is a common infection that affect people and it is easy to be treated. Let me assure that Taban El Taban has no forces at all.

        

  • 24 September 05:24, by Wani khooto

    Nuer are crying and praying to God which is great, imagine Taban is Nuer and Machar too, you guys are forming your own rebellions and kill each other let flies so why blaming Kiir yet you overthrow yourself alone, whether Taban had army or not rem all those guys are Nuer and Dinka will finish you before you notice dude.just surrender like Midiit, Joseph Canada for your life. they were preaching wa

    





