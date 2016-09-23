 
 
 
Friday 23 September 2016

South Sudan minister calls for establishment of inclusive cantonment sites

September 22, 2016 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese minister has called for establishment of inclusive cantonment sites as alternative to ending roadside ambushes by armed opposition groups in the country.

JPEG - 93.7 kb
South Sudan’s former justice minister John Luk Jok (ST/File)

John Luk Jok, Minister of Transport in the transitional government of national unity said no group should be left out in order to end the ongoing violent attacks in the country.

“There are still elements that are moving out there. We hope that the agreement on cantonment also includes them so that we don’t have anybody carrying guns and terrorizing our people,” said Jok.

Jok, a member of the former detainees, was speaking during an opening session at which he said many people have fled to the neighbouring countries due to insecurity and hunger because they have lost confidence in their government.

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) on Wednesday launched a two-day workshop for stakeholders in last August’s peace deal to review security arrangements in Juba.

The peace monitoring body in the country advised participants at the workshop to not lament on the past, saying discussions will focus on the UN Security Council resolution on the deployment of a regional protection force in Juba.

But Jok argued that without including all the armed groups in the process, security will not improve.

(ST)

  • 23 September 04:47, by choldit

    Luk shld be asking the govt to stop attacking SPLA-io. The issue of cantonment area which the govt sees as important now is a right thing in wrong time. Who to put in cantonment now? Govt is in war with SPLA-io. how can one canton its enemy. President Kiir shld leave SS alone. That is the only left for him. He is beyond incapability to run this nation. He shld go!

  • 23 September 09:29, by Eastern

    Sorry for John Luk Jok! The old man has been trapped by the monster he help create. The excess powers of Kiir is a result of John Luk headed constitutional drafting process. Kiir cannot canton the SPLA-IO under Dr Machar; El Tabani doesn’t have soldiers to canton in Equatoria and Bahr el Gazal. Face your dilemma!!!

  • 23 September 15:48, by Midit Mitot

    Aheeeeeeeee, South Sudanese politicians are completely gone crazy, how would you handle this? Your Gov,t is always attacking SPLA-IO positions, Kiir and Malong have lose hope of their forces and out of control.

Sudan Tribune

