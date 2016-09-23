South Sudan minister calls for establishment of inclusive cantonment sites

September 22, 2016 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese minister has called for establishment of inclusive cantonment sites as alternative to ending roadside ambushes by armed opposition groups in the country.

South Sudan’s former justice minister John Luk Jok (ST/File)

John Luk Jok, Minister of Transport in the transitional government of national unity said no group should be left out in order to end the ongoing violent attacks in the country.

“There are still elements that are moving out there. We hope that the agreement on cantonment also includes them so that we don’t have anybody carrying guns and terrorizing our people,” said Jok.

Jok, a member of the former detainees, was speaking during an opening session at which he said many people have fled to the neighbouring countries due to insecurity and hunger because they have lost confidence in their government.

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) on Wednesday launched a two-day workshop for stakeholders in last August’s peace deal to review security arrangements in Juba.

The peace monitoring body in the country advised participants at the workshop to not lament on the past, saying discussions will focus on the UN Security Council resolution on the deployment of a regional protection force in Juba.

But Jok argued that without including all the armed groups in the process, security will not improve.

(ST)