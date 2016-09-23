 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 23 September 2016

UN says South Sudanese forces demanding bribes from those fleeing country

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 22, 2016 (JUBA) - Some people fleeing South Sudan into Uganda are being forced to pay bribes at checkpoints run by South Sudan’s warring factions, the United Nations Refuge Agency (UNHCR) said.

JPEG - 30.6 kb
South Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their home country wait to be transported to Uganda’s Arua district settlement camp on 6 January 2014 (Photo: AFP/Isaac Kasamani)

According to the world body, over 100,000 South Sudanese have fled to Uganda after deadly fighting occurred between the country’s warring factions in July.

Rocco Nuri, a spokesman for UNHCR described as “disturbing” reports of South Sudanese refugees being forced to pay bribes to reach safety places out of their country.

The world body, in a statement, said it received reports of physical and sexual assaults on a number of refugees fleeing South Sudan.

Officials from both warring factions were unavailable to comment.

Last week, the UN said at least one million South Sudanese have fled the East African nation since violence broke out in December 2013.

A peace accord signed in 2015 has not ended fighting in the South Sudan, despite formation of a coalition government in April this year.

The fragile peace agreement signed in August last year is on the brink of collapse.

Over 1.6 million people have reportedly been displaced within South Sudan, implying about 20% of the population are homeless since December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 September 22:00, by Midit Mitot

    Loot at them, is this national army or bullshit saakit,vulnerable people are running away without any thing for their safety and you are demanding them bribery. Am sorry,

    repondre message

    • 23 September 08:13, by Mun Loal

      Leaving your own country to the poor country in Africa for the fear of being kill by your own people. Shame on Dinka!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.