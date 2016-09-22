British envoy supports AU efforts for peace in Sudan

September 21, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Kingdom Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott on Wednesday said that Sudanese government and opposition could reach peace via the mediation of the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP).

In statement extended to Sudan Tribune by the British Embassy in Khartoum, Trott said that the United Kingdom is committed to support peace, stability, economic development and human rights in Sudan.

“I encouraged all parties to demonstrate the necessary flexibility to reach

agreement on cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access in the Two Areas and

Darfur, leading to permanent ceasefires and an inclusive national dialogue,” said Trott pointing that Sudanese need to reach a permanent ceasefire and involve in comprehensive national dialogue.

During his three-day visit to Sudan, the British diplomat held meetings with Sudanese government officials, opposition leaders and civil society activists, said the release .

"During my visit, I met with Presidential Assistant Mr Ibrahim Mahmoud and a number of other Government officials for a wide-ranging dialogue including regional security and the positive role that Sudan can play for peace within South Sudan and between the two countries. I also sat with the Sudan Call representatives to discuss the next phase after the signing of the African Union Roadmap," he said.

Regarding the relation between Sudan and UK, Trott said he is optimistic pointing to the historical relation between the two countries.

He expressed hope that Sudan and UK develop their relation to serve the interests of the two nations.

Trott further pointed that he has discussed with several Sudanese officials during his current visit to Khartoum, the role of Sudan in regional security and the positive role that can be played by Sudan to achieve peace in South Sudan.

“I have discussed with the opposition Sudan Call groups the coming steps after they have signed the Roadmap for peace in Sudan,” pointed Trott.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the UK envoy to Sudan and South Sudan expressed optimism towards the launch of the strategic dialogue between Sudan and UK.

In statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir that the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamal Ismail has called during meeting the UK envoy for developing mutual relation between the two counties to serve joint interests.

On Monday, the United Kingdom Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan Trott has arrived in Khartoum in his first visit to Sudan since his appointment in August.

(ST)