 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 September 2016

Libyan prime minister to visit Sudan soon: FM

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 21, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj will visit Khartoum within the next few days, said Sudan’s foreign ministry.

JPEG - 17.1 kb
Libya’s Prime minister-designate Fayez al-Sarraj (AFP-photo)

In a press release released on Wednesday, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has welcomed the upcoming visit of al-Sarraj, stressing his country’s support to the Libyan GNA.

He added that Sudan would harness all its capabilities to support the Libyan people.
The press release, however, did not mention the definitive date of the arrival of the Libyan senior official.

Meanwhile, the press release pointed that Ghandour has met with his Libyan counterpart Mohamed al-Taher Sayala in New York on the sidelines of the UN General assembly meetings.

It added that the two ministers discussed the situation in Libya in light of the recent seizure of four oil-exporting facilities in the so-called oil crescent in east Libya by renegade General Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

According to the press release, the Libyan Foreign Minister asked for Sudan’s support to the GNA and denounced the involvement of the Darfur rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) in the fighting in east Libya.

On September 10th, Libya’s Oil Installation Guards, Central Branch, spokesman, Ali Al Hassi, accused JEM of participating alongside Haftar’s forces in the attack against the oil facilities.

However, the political advisor to JEM’s chairman, Mahgoub Hussein, denied the accusations and stressed that his movement has no presence in the Libyan territory.
He described what is going on in Libya as an “internal affair”.

The GNA, which formally came into being in March 2016, has been struggling to unify war-ridden North African nation and exert its control over its entire territory.

However, its task is complicated by the presence of a parallel government operating out of eastern Libya, backed by local militias and units of the national army loyal to Haftar.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.