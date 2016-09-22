 
 
 
President Kiir approves SPLA-IO cantonment sites in Equatoria region

September 21, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, has approved the establishment of up to four cantonment sites for members of the armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA-IO) in Equatoria region.

JPEG - 40.8 kb
A batch of the SPLA-IO forces after arrival in Juba, 1 April, 2016 (ST Photo)

Speaking as the chief guest on Wednesday at Nyakuron Culture Center at an occasion marking the international peace day, Vice President, James Wani Igga, announced that President Kiir, as a result of good working relationship, has approved the establishment of four cantonment sites for SPLA-IO forces.

“There will be four cantonment sites in Equatoria. One cantonment site will be in Eastern Equatoria, one in Central Equatoria and another in Western Equatoria. And because of the July incidents which resulted into some SPLA-IO running into UNMISS; there will also be another one for such people. So in total, there will be four cantonment sites in Equatoria alone. This excludes Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile, said Igga.

“Isn’t [it] a strong sign of commitment to implement peace, particularly security arrangement?” asked Igga who has been quiet for a long time since the fighting erupted at the Presidential Palace on 8 July between rival forces and appointment of his party junior officer, Taban Deng Gai, to replace Machar.

The vice president counted himself as somebody who would be among those who are ready to champion realization of peace and stability in the country, citing his personal decision to step down from his position twice.

“I am not stupid as this is what others may say. I accepted to give Riek my position because I value peace. I also accept to allow Taban Deng Gai to succeed him out of respect to the agreement. It is not because I am stupid but because of the importance of peace and stability,” he said.

If there are four people pushing for realization of peace in this country at any cost, including abandoning their positions, he said, “I am one of them.”

It is not clear which SPLA-IO forces will be cantoned as the replaced Machar seems to still be in control of them and are in their controlled locations out of reach by the government.

(ST)

  • 22 September 07:47, by Burning spear

    Yes, yes muburuk ya cow boy.this is the right time now to accept the cantonment sites in all regions not only equatoria because the IOs we have today are unlike the IOs of the month July 8.Now we will see, who love peace and stability in this country should the so called IOs forces refuse to come out from their rat holes and go to their cantonment sites design the by regime in Juba.

    repondre message

    • 22 September 09:33, by Mun Loal

      Cantonment under who, did Jene araham Taban have soldiers in Eastern Equatoria or Central? Why are you fooling us ya Wani, both of you will one day face it when the Freedom Fighter entering Juba, all the houses you both build will be destroy, and the money you kept will be given to women and children you husbands and fathers killed.

      repondre message

  • 22 September 09:00, by siddaw

    We perfectly understand how dangerous a mask can be.

    How can Hon. Wani Igga be fooling Junubeens about his Peace-loving trait when it’s his own people who are committing a series of callous atrocities in the name of anhilliating the identity of Jieng; branded as MTN?
    Is that really peace?

    repondre message

  • 22 September 10:22, by Midit Mitot

    South Sudan Gov,t is now cheating it,s own citizens, how can you approve the cantonment areas for nothing. You Kiir and Malong were contributing some body guards to STD because He has no even a single soldier. All SPLA-IO forces are for Dr Machar, sorry, cheat yourself not South Sudanese communities and beyond.

    repondre message

  • 22 September 13:11, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Did these cantonment areas mentioned came out of good faith from the government? Why has it taken long to declare it? Please stop fooling people. Do not lure people into concentration camps so that you can easily eliminate them? A good example is what happened to the camp at Jebel Kujur? Wani one of your disciples is now in the bush!! Leave Equatorians alone. You have eaten enough from that name.

    repondre message

    • 22 September 13:34, by Junubi

      Am sorry to hear that the corruption President approve the cantonments sides for the IOs while there is no peace in South Sudan, the peace is dead. Mr Opportunist Taban el Taban has no forces at all.

      repondre message

