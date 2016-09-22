 
 
 
30 SPLM-IO members in Egypt defect to government

September 21, 2016 (RUMBEK) – At least 30 members of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) in Egypt have declared their allegiance the country’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

President Salva Kiir meets SPLM-IO Chief Negotiator, Taban Deng Gai, in Juba, December 22, 2015 (ST Photo)

The group’s leader in Egypt, Makeuy Nyang confirmed the move.

“We affirm our support and fully stand with the new leader of the people under the wise leadership of General Taban Deng Gai in the peace process,” said Nyang.

“We declare our support for a just peace that achieves the aspiration our people,” he stressed.

Gai was elected South Sudan’s acting First Vice President in July, days after SPLM-IO chairman, Riek Machar fled the capital, Juba.

Machar described Gai’s appointment as illegal and accused the latter of trying to defect to the ruling party (SPLM) led by President Salva Kiir.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

