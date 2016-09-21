September 20, 2016 (NAIROBI) - The leadership of South Sudan’s opposition People’s Liberal Party (PLP) has urged communities in Equatoria region to end hostilities targeting ethnic Dinkas.

Peter Mayen’s call comes days after social media was awash with a video link showing six people, allegedly members of Dinka ethnic tribe, mercilessly being slaughtered by armed youth in Wonduruba area located along Yei-Juba road.

"All communities must values human lives and work to enhance harmony and peaceful co-existence among community members,” said Mayen.

"We stand against all inhuman treatment to all south Sudanese regardless of their tribe, regions and political affiliation,” he added.

According to the official, it is the responsibility of government and its people to end hostilities.

The outspoken opposition politician also blamed those in the coalition government of allegedly promoting tribalism in the country, saying innocent citizens were the ones paying the price.

Mayen hails from President Salva Kiir’s home area of Gogrial in Warrap state. Last year, the opposition party leader pressured government into relocating Dinka cattle keepers from Equatoria region, claiming they instigate insecurity and tribal clashes.

