S. Sudanese opposition party calls for stability in Equatoria states

September 20, 2016 (NAIROBI) - The leadership of South Sudan’s opposition People’s Liberal Party (PLP) has urged communities in Equatoria region to end hostilities targeting ethnic Dinkas.

JPEG - 12.1 kb
Peter Mayen Majondit (ST)

Peter Mayen’s call comes days after social media was awash with a video link showing six people, allegedly members of Dinka ethnic tribe, mercilessly being slaughtered by armed youth in Wonduruba area located along Yei-Juba road.

"All communities must values human lives and work to enhance harmony and peaceful co-existence among community members,” said Mayen.

"We stand against all inhuman treatment to all south Sudanese regardless of their tribe, regions and political affiliation,” he added.

According to the official, it is the responsibility of government and its people to end hostilities.

The outspoken opposition politician also blamed those in the coalition government of allegedly promoting tribalism in the country, saying innocent citizens were the ones paying the price.

Mayen hails from President Salva Kiir’s home area of Gogrial in Warrap state. Last year, the opposition party leader pressured government into relocating Dinka cattle keepers from Equatoria region, claiming they instigate insecurity and tribal clashes.

(ST)

  • 21 September 12:32, by Malakal county Simon

    It’s simple!!!! The Dinkas first must stop killings other tribes and also distance themselves from being uses by Unwanted from president kiir.... Or else the killings will continues as it’s been justified by above reasons....

    • 21 September 13:50, by Mr Point

      It’s simpler than that. No killing of anyone by anyone is justified by what happened in 1991 or 2013 or 2015.

      Killing is not justified on the basis of anyone’s tribe or because they don’t support a corrupt dictator squeezing the state resources to the benefit of his family and friends

  • 21 September 15:38, by Hardlinner

    government should go after the killers and teach them the same lesson. army should not touch any innocence equatorians in Yei but must hit those criminal hard. they are worth death. if they want to fight government, why can’t they attack soldiers. communities in Yei should work in hand with authority to find where those killers are. else they will be labelled as having taken part.

  • 21 September 15:53, by jubaone

    First of all, no one has seen the video link and so such statements are simply to drum support from the jienges.
    Secondly, this is an outrageous and sadistic attempt by the jienges to justify their brutal actions in Wonduruba. They simply want a reason to perpetrate their silly actions.
    Three, the communities here have been victims of jienges and not the reverse.

  • 21 September 16:01, by jubaone

    Four, why has Peter Mayen been so silent all this time that thousands of Pojulus in Wonduruba were displaced, killed and old women raped? This is double standards. Does he think jienge blood is purer than that of the Pojulus or other Equatorians? He should take the log in jienges eyes before he takes the speck from the others eyes. These youths are simply defending their lands from intruders.

  • 21 September 19:32, by Whortti Bor Manza

    You callous and fiendish beast Peter Mayen, in the first place what took those Dinka youths there? How many innocent people have been mercilessly killed by the Dinkas all over South Sudan? Never have these ever been condemned by a single Dinka.

  • 22 September 01:36, by Augustino

    Pojulus will never enjoy good lives over south Sudan given their Identity. Now we have 4 officials of NGOs captured alive already in one Dinka owned State and are soon be prosecuted while searching for more. this is on in All states. So do not dance death will not be equal at all whatsoever. Pojulus made wrong choice ever in their lives time. With Dinka revenge is their good jobs.

    • 22 September 08:46, by jubaone

      Agostino,

      Maybe the jienges caught the wrong people, who knows. Most Equatorians look alike and not everyone has marks on his forehead like the jienges etc. The jienges are hungry and love food and perhaps a little quinch of good powder will do the rest. It must be depressing to be a jienge now, hunted down everywhere like a bushrat

