Gen. Peter Gatdet denies having talks with S. Sudan government

September 20, 2016 (NAIROBI) – The commander of the armed forces of South Sudan United Movement has dismissed as “untrue” reports that he reached an agreement with President Salva Kiir’s government.

Rebel General Peter Gatdet Yaka gestures as he speaks to South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar (not seen) in a rebel controlled territory in Jonglei February 1, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

Gen. Peter Gatdet told Sudan Tribune from the Kenyan capital, Nairobi that had never made any contact with the Juba establishment as claimed.

“The claim by President Salva Kiir’s security advisor was not true. I Gen. Gatdet have never held talks with any officials and I have to dismiss it as misinformation and misinterpretation from Tut Kew Gatluak,” he said.

The general, formerly with ex-vice president Riek Machar-led rebels, said he cannot betray his people without identifying the root causes of 2013 massacre of Nuers and other South Sudanese civilians.

“I fought Salva Kiir and the groups with purpose and I decided to reject the IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development]-Plus peace agreement about re-unification of the SPLM [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement] because of premeditated bloody confrontation between our communities that reflected the tribal divisions in South Sudan under the poor leadership,” he stressed.

The official, however said, he was willing to be part of a comprehensive agreement designed to unite all South Sudanese.

“If there would be peace for all opposition members, I must be convinced with the durable peace that will address the root cause of the fighting and the reason why 30,000 civilians were killed in Juba. We fought with the Juba government and three armed groups, likewise all the opposition groups,” he said.

For lasting peace to be achieved in South Sudan, he added, there was need for inclusiveness in representation within government, which would pave way for realization of a final peace agreement.

Since the beginning of the South Sudan conflict in 2013, Gatdet has been operating in Bor, Jonglei State from where he crossed to Malakal in Upper Nile state. In 2014, United States, through its State Department, imposed sanctions on the commander of President Kiir’s guards, Major General Marial Chanuong Yol together with Gatdet.

  • 21 September 09:06, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Peter Gatdet is a murder and must be tired from the military. Also, he is old to handle 21 military competitors. Why negotiate with when he is weak, no soldiers, and old murder. Just leave him alone in exile to enjoy his last years in peace.

    • 21 September 12:25, by jubaone

      Jienge Defender General,

      Had Peter Gatdet joined Kiir in Juba, you would be singing a different song. Now he has dismissed all that as rubbish, you now mouth that he is weak, old and alone..bla..bla jienge bullshit.

      • 22 September 01:19, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Jubaone, please don’t sing war song. Gatdet tried it with White Armies and they failed. What is the next plan since forcing Kiir out in Juba did not work? what are you going to do? Please do not promote war over peace because you tried war already and did not work.

    • 21 September 13:52, by Mun Loal

      It’s true that Jieng fear General Gatdet, he is the who will bring us the head of Kiir Kuethping.

      • 21 September 14:11, by Redeemer

        Yes we can sing a new song because he was dead and has come back to life, was last but found. But this is usual game of Nuer you know, when he runs out of food, he will just sing like his brothers one Nation one people one president. What moved him from Khartoum to Nairobi is clear. "he is in"

        • 21 September 14:43, by Mun Loal

          You forgot one thing, he is moving to Nairobi to paid visit to his family, he is also the one who negatively reach to JCE for their plan to assassinated Dr. Machar. Believe he will be the one to destroy Jieng Council of Evil, and capture KIIR alive.

          • 21 September 15:29, by Hardlinner

            just usual lies. you Nuer should choose peace over war. dinkas are two half numerous than you. so how could you defeat them. your tribal war will take you nowhere. reasonable nuer have called it a quit becos there is no way forward in fighting tribal wars. look at followers of riek. 95% of them have been displaced.

  • 22 September 15:47, by Midit Mitot

    Gatdet Yak Majiek Goka, take note of this very well General, you are the most wanted person in Juba,don,t be confused by Tut Kuan (Tut Kew) your attempting to Juba, you will be kill by unknown gunmen within two days.

