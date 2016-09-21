Sudan’s FM arrives in New York for UNGA meeting

September 20, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Tuesday has arrived in New York to participate in the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on behalf of the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir.

Ibrahim Ghandour attends African Union ministers meeting in Addis Ababa on 11 April 2016 (ST Photo)

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said Ghandour will address the UNGA on Saturday, pointing the 71st session is held under the theme “UN Summit for Refugees and Migrants.

He added the Foreign Minister will meet with the UN Secretary General, President of the UNGA, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation besides the heads of delegations and foreign ministers from more than twenty nations.

Khidir pointed that Ghandour will also participate in high level meetings to discuss issues of international cooperation, sustainable development, least developed nations and terrorism.

He also said Ghandour will participate in a number of meetings including the meeting of the Committee of African Ministers on the ICC with the UN Security Council, the high-level meeting on South Sudan, the ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the ministerial meeting of the Arab League and the ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Last May, the Sudanese presidency said that President Omer al-Bashir who faces an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) had applied for U.S. visa in order to attend the annual gathering in New York.

Since, neither the U.S. State department nor the Sudanese foreign ministry commented on Bashir’s planned appearance.

Bashir made a similar attempt to fly to New York in September 2013 but Washington dragged its feet on granting him visa without rejecting it outright.

