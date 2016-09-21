Militiamen kill six villagers and injure several others in North Darfur

September 20, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - At least six people were killed and several others injured in an attack by militia believed to be affiliated with the government on a commercial market in Kutum locality, some 100 kilometres west of El-Fasher the capital of North Darfur.

Pro-government janjaweed militiamen on top of a heavily armed pickup patrol the main road out of the Kirinding-2 refugee camp at the outskirts of Al-Geneina, April 24,07 (Reuters)

An eyewitness by the name of Ibrahim Ahmed told Sudan Tribune that the incident occurred on Sunday morning, pointing that government militias attacked a market in the village of Donki Ba’ashim.

He said that 6 people were killed and several others injured in the attack, adding that hundreds of cattle heads besides the residents’ property were looted by the attackers.

The same eyewitness pointed the name of the attacking militia commander is Wali.

For his part, the commissioner of Kutum locality Adam Awad al-Karim told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that an armed militia had looted the Donki Ba’ashim market, pointing his locality has sent a joint force to enhance security in the village.

However, the commissioner didn’t reveal the identity of the militia and the motive behind the attack, stressing that it was nothing but a normal looting incident.

He added that the governor of North Darfur has been notified of the incident but didn’t elaborate on the nature of attacking militia.

Last June, North Darfur governor Abdel-Wahid Youssef accused unnamed parties of seeking to keep the “insecurity and instability” situation in Darfur, pointing to “hidden hands that prompt the security chaos in all Darfur’s five states not only North Darfur”.

He declared a state of maximum readiness among regular forces to control the lawlessness situation in the state and prevented riding of motorcycles, wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face) and holding arms inside the capital, El-Fasher.

