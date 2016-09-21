 
 
 
S. Sudan downplays Khartoum’s threats to close border over security matters

September 20, 2016 (JUBA) - A senior official in the office of the South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, has downplayed threats by the Sudanese government to close the border between the two countries.

JPEG - 22.8 kb
Sudanese military personnel inspect the belongings of South Sudanese on the Sudanese border on 18 April 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

Sudanese government called on South Sudan to expel its rebel fighters being hosted by the South Sudanese government. They warned to close the common border of the two neighbouring nations should Juba fail to expel their rebels.

An agreement, duped as Cooperation Agreement signed in September 2012 by the two countries, called on South Sudan to stop its support to the rebels opposed to the leadership in Khartoum.

Also, another agreement signed in August last year between President Kiir and his rival, former First Vice President, Riek Machar, also provided for disarmament and expulsion of Khartoum’s rebels from the territory of South Sudan.

The newly appointed South Sudan’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, also visited Khartoum four weeks ago and pledged that the rebels will be expelled from South Sudan.

However, a senior presidential advisor in South Sudan said they only agreed in principle during the Khartoum’s visit and that a technical committee would have to work out the matter.

“That is not what we have agreed in our meeting in Khartoum. So I don’t expect the Sudanese government will take a unilateral decision to close down the border. We have agreed in principle to open the border after the technical committees have finished their work”, Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs,” Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

The top presidential aide revealed that he was in the meeting on Monday with the Sudanese ambassador to prepare the ground for the upcoming ministerial meeting on the matters.

(ST)

  • 20 September 22:54, by Mr Point

    South Sudan is trying to play the old "only agreed in principle" trick when Sudan clearly thought there was a definite commitment.

    How many more times will South Sudan reverse out of an international agreement using the old "only agreed in principle" trick, like it did with US Ambassador Samantha Power over the 4,000 extra peacekeepers?

    The 2015 ARCISS was also "only agreed in principle".

  • 21 September 08:15, by Konan

    There are rumors in Khartoum that (JCE) has rebuked Kiir over Taban’s pledge to expel Sudanese rebels from South Sudan without consulting JCE. Obviously, Taban is not an active V.P but a puppet in Dinka hands. JCE doesn’t care for the ordeal of ordinary citizens.

  • 21 September 08:30, by Eastern

    But Ateny Wek Ateny argues that Sudan hasn’t opened the border anyway; why the fuss in Juba then?

  • 21 September 12:00, by Burning spear

    The Sudanese government must stop using dirty trick threatening South Sudan government to close the borders shouldn’t they comply with their interests to expelled the rebels from SOUTH SUDAN. This is just an old game being repeated. Who is not harboring and supporting rebels in his/her state? You feed them on spoons, Juba did the same period. What is the problem here?

  • 21 September 15:47, by Hardlinner

    how do they expect south Sudan to comply with them when they are hovering Riek and his rebels. they are indeed acting like United States of america.

