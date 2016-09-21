UNAMID acknowledges child death after patrol vehicle accident

September 20n 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Tuesday has acknowledged that one of their vehicles in North Darfur State ran over a child girl and killed her on the spot.

A UNAMID peacekeeper during a routine patrol in Tawila, North Darfur.(Photo UNAMID/Hamid Abdelsalam)

“On 16 September 2016, a road accident involving a UNAMID vehicle resulted in the death of a young girl in Al-Abbasi village, North Darfur,". said the hybrid mission in a state extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

UNAMID spokesperson Ashraf Eissa, further said that UNAMID Joint Special Representative Martin Uhomoibhi has expressed his sincere condolences.

“This is a great tragedy. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the child,” said the head of the joint mission

Eissa said that the mission is investigating the circumstances of the accident.

He emphasized that the hybrid mission "takes road safety very seriously and has in its structure a dedicated section to ensure the promotion and enforcement of safe driving practices".

Ahmed al-Tijani Adam, the victim’s uncle told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that UNAMID’s patrol vehicle didn’t stop after the accident

"They fled the scene without helping her. The members of the patrol didn’t stop to relief her which led to her immediate death” he said.

“We informed the police and we went to the UNAMID’s headquarters and they said the [vehicle] didn’t stop because there was no interpreter among the patrol members,” he added.

