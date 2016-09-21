 
 
 
Veteran S. Sudanese journalist quits opposition over reforms

September 20, 2016 (JUBA) - A former South Sudan newspaper editor who quit journalism for politics, has tendered in his resignation and terminated his membership from the armed opposition movement he joined after a peace deal was signed in 2015.

South Sudanese journalist and editor, Nhial Bol , reads a copy of the Juba Monitor, with a heading referring to the killing of journalist Peter Moi of The New Nation newspaper, on August 21, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

Nhial Bol Akeen, former chief editor of the now defunct The Citizen newspaper told Sudan Tribune Tuesday that he wrote to the SPLM-IO leadership under First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, informing him he wanted to go into private life.

“I just want to inform you that I have decided to leave politics. I have resigned from SPLM-IO. I have written to the First Vice President, General Taban Deng Gai of my decision”, Akeen said Tuesday.

The veteran journalist said he joined the movement hoping to see reforms in the party.

"When I decided to join the SPLM-IO, I was hoping there would be reforms. But the way I am looking at the things, nothing is going to change. So I decide to leave and retire to my private life because the kind of politics I am seeing is like a detention cell. There are not going to be reforms. You know that the country is now being run without the constitution. So how will work on reform if there is no constitution? Until the constitutional review committee has not completed its work. It is a difficult situation. South Sudan now is a country without constitution”, he explained.

Akeen’s abrupt resignation, analysts say, affects hope for reforms in South Sudan.

According to the outspoken scribe, influential politicians are "trying to establish control over financial resources - first and foremost and the defense industry instead of using the agreement to address the root cause of the conflict by embarking on reforms.

Akeen said he was afraid whether South Sudan’s new first vice president would champion reforms in accordance with the stipulations of the peace agreement signed in August last year.

(ST)

  • 21 September 00:48, by Akol Liai Mager

    Ustaz Nhial Bol Akeen might have been infected by Riek/Lam’s viruses of defecting and joining here and there as he himself (Nhial) has been counting Riek’s and Lam’s Tantrums and frequent of their defections and now, it appears that the man may also start counting his own.

    • 21 September 06:47, by choldit

      We had an opportunity to govern ourselves as a nation but it fall in the hand of selfish illiterates whose moto is strengthen one tribe amongst 64 tribes of SS, the Dinka from which u come cde Nhial Bol Akeen. Who couldn’t u just join the herd to sing the tune of Jieng/Dinka of elder aka JCE? Ur today decision and the one u made in January make u stand out of crowd of those shameless like Taban.

  • 23 September 03:32, by Yokyieen Akot

    Mr. Nhial,
    Even dogs knows where to go in lives but I failed to understand you who is known as journalism and a real human being to beat the bush. Watch out

