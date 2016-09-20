Former Lakes state governor passes on

September 20, 2016 (NAIROBI) – John Lat Zachariah, a former governor of South Sudan’s Lakes state, has died.

The deceased, a relative said, died from Juba hospital on Saturday after a short illness.

Lat was appointed in 2005 after the signing of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA). He held several positions in the military, serving in the directorates for intelligence as well as logistics.

The ex-governor, who hailed from Cubeit county, will be buried on Wednesday.

(ST)