SLM-AW claims repulsing two government attacks in Jebel Marra

September 19, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur on Monday said it repulsed two government offensives against its positions in Jebel Marra.

SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)

On 12 April, the Sudanese army declared Darfur a region free of rebellion following the capture of Srounq area, the last SLM-AW stronghold in Jebel Marra.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, SLM-AW spokesperson Shihab al-Din Hagar said they inflicted heavy losses on the government troops that attacked Barbra, Sawa and Baga areas west of Jebel Marra.

He said 47 government soldiers were killed in the clashes, pointing they destroyed two vehicles and seized large amounts of weapons and ammunition.

Hagar also said their fighters repulsed another government attack on Boro, Keti and Gertiga areas northwest of Jebel Marra, saying “the SLM-AW forces managed to disperse enemy troops in a battle that lasted until Sunday evening”.

He added that one of their fighters was killed in the clashes and two others injured, pointing the government troops committed crimes against the unarmed civilians.

The Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

The SLM-AW is not part of the African Union brokered process to reach a negotiated settlement of the 13 -year conflict.

Jebel Marra, which spans over three states including North, Central and South Darfur, is located at a water-rich area that is characterized by mild climate.

(ST)