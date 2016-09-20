 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 20 September 2016

SPLM-IO refutes reports of Machar’s refuge in South Africa

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 19, 2016 (JUBA) – The armed opposition faction of SPLM-IO led by former First Vice President, Riek Machar, said allegations that their leader would be sent to South Africa as a refugee is not true.

JPEG - 53.4 kb
South African President Jacob Zuma meets South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar in Pretoria on 18 February 2016 (ST Photo)

On Sunday, the Daily Nation newspaper in Nairobi, Kenya, quoted spokesperson for President Uhuru Kenyatta as claiming that South Africa has “agreed” to host the former South Sudanese first vice president and leader of the armed opposition faction.

Kenya’s State House communications chief, Manoah Esipisu, told a local newspaper that President Uhuru Kenyatta had to cancel a pre-arranged trip to the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York in order to “attend to the fast-moving situation in Somalia and South Sudan.”

Esipisu told Daily Nation, a Kenya independent newspaper, that South Africa has expressed readiness to host Machar as a refugee in the country.

“Following the IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] meeting in Mogadishu, Somalia, last week, there are a series of follow-up sessions that His Excellency [President Kenyatta] needs to personally attend to, given that Kenya is a senior player in the region alongside Ethiopia,” said Esipisu on Monday.

Describing persuasion for Machar to be given to the care of South Africa as a “delicate issue,” Esipisu said President Kenyatta’s involvement is essential to realize peace in South Sudan.

“Currently he [Machar] is holed up in Khartoum but there are ongoing deliberations, and very delicate ones for that matter, on where he should be eventually resettled,” said the spokesperson of the Kenyan president.

"South Africa has agreed to take him in but there is a feeling that other options be looked into. That is why it was felt that His Excellency’s [Kenyatta’s] involvement in these matters is very essential,” he said without elaborating.

He said President Kenyatta had to delegate his deputy, William Ruto, to represent him in the UN General Assembly meeting in New York so that he had time to focus on the matter at home.

"That is why it was decided that the Deputy President [William Ruto] represents him [President Kenyatta] in New York,” he said, when asked why the Kenyan leader skipped the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

However, Machar’s spokesperson dismissed the allegation as untrue.

“No, we are not aware of this suggestion. Our leader, Dr. Riek Machar, is not aware of such suggestion to make him a refugee. And why would he be made a refugee when he is the Chairman of the SPLM (IO) party and the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA (IO) army in South Sudan? He has an active role to play in the country in order to restore peace and stability as well as take the country to prosperity,” said James Gatdet Dak, spokesman for the opposition leader.

Machar fled Juba for his life in July when fighting erupted between his bodyguards and thousands of soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir.

He crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 17 August and was airlifted by UN Mission in that country before continuing his journey to Khartoum, Sudan “on humanitarian ground” where he got medication assistance. His spokesman said he has been discharged from hospital weeks ago but has not made a public statement.

The SPLM-IO group that appointed Taban Deng Gai as Machar’s replacement wanted the former vice president to stay away from Juba till elections in 2018 but Machar’s supporters dismissed Gai’s rise to power as illegal.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 September 22:29, by choldit

    The spokesperson for president Uhuru has been reached by Taban - Kiir guys with valueless dollars to spread the lay so that the SPLM-io meeting result will be distorted by such lays. What reason can Dr Machar left the SPLM io for ? The all things is a lay

    repondre message

  • 20 September 02:51, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    At the end of the day the problem of South Sudan will be solved by themselves alone and not suckers of our economy. Kiir must go in order for peace to come and rest in South Sudan. Kiir has failed us. He has brought back Jallaba type of rains of bombs to our mothers, sisters, and our elders. Under Kiir we are seeing rape, smell our blood, see death daily a thing Jallaba did in a small scale.

    repondre message

  • 20 September 08:43, by Padiet Deng Alony

    Then let him go to pagak if he do not want to be given a refuge in South Africa till election come 2018. he went to Khartoum on humanitarian ground and that ground finished now khartoum need to send him back to the bush, he can not command while in other country

    repondre message

  • 20 September 10:30, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That’s good moves.

    repondre message

  • 20 September 15:29, by Dengda

    Would Taban really implement the ACRSS as stipulated? He now busy tour the world and continent, is that a good to sign implement ACRSS which the document recognised all South Sudanese not IO? I doubt Taban all ready quit and hijacked IO & ACRSS. ACRSS has strict timetable on daily basis and look how many times so far he been away of the country leaving JCE acting on ACRSS. Shameful of him

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.