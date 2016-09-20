North Darfur tribes sign peaceful coexistence document

September 19, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - Tribes residing in the locality of Kabkabiya in North Darfur state have signed a document to enhance peaceful co-existence, fight against crime and promote security.

Leaders of the Abbala and Beni Hussein tribes from North Darfur’s El Sereif area celebrate after signing a reconciliation agreement in El Fasher on 27 July 2013. (Photo: Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID/AP)

According to the document seen by Sudan Tribune on Monday, the Kabkabiya tribes renewed commitment to unify efforts to combat various types of crime and vowed to waste blood of the outlaws who attack and loot individuals and groups.

The document also pointed to the commitment of the tribe to carry out joint work to capture criminals and to achieve peace in the locality, holding the Sudanese army responsible to protect the residents and enforce the security decrees.

The peaceful coexistence document, which is titled “Covenant and Charter”, was signed by traditional administrations leaders Al-Tayeb Abakora Ahmadai and Abdel-bagi Abdel-Rahman on behalf of the tribes in the locality of Kabkabiya.

Kabkabiya, which is located in west North Darfur state, has witnessed repeated killing and robbery incidents besides tribal clashes. Armed militias particularly those affiliated with the government and known as Janjaweed have large presence in the locality.

Last June, North Darfur governor Abdel-Wahid Youssef accused unnamed parties of seeking to keep the “insecurity and instability” situation in Darfur, pointing to “hidden hands that prompt the security chaos in all Darfur’s five states not only North Darfur”.

He declared a state of maximum readiness among regular forces to control the lawlessness situation in the state and prevented riding of motorcycles, wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face) and holding arms inside the capital, El-Fasher.

