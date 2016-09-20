 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 20 September 2016

President Kiir’s government in talks with opposition military leader

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 19, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir on Monday revealed that it was in talks with General Peter Gatdet Yak, former Deputy Chief of General Staff in the opposition group led by Riek Machar. He defected from Machar in 2015.

JPEG - 53.6 kb
General Peter Gatdet Yak addressing a conference in Pagak, South Sudan, April 20, 2015 (ST photo)

The government said approaching the defected army General through dialogue was important for consolidating peace and stability in the country.

“This country called South Sudan needs all of us to cooperate. This is our country. There is no need to destroy it. The solution can’t be achieved through holding weapons. It can be found around the table of dialogue. There is nothing which cannot be solved. The president of the republic is ready to bring peace through peaceful dialogue,” Tut Kew Gatluak, Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, said on Monday.

The presidential aide was reacting to reports that the president has approved behind the scene talks with the hold out armed and non-opposition leaders as a political strategy and tactics to weaken the support base of his main political rival and armed opposition leader, Machar.

Several government officials have repeatedly claimed in a series of interviews with Sudan Tribune on Sunday that General Peter Gatdet Yak has indicated readiness to abandon the armed struggle and return to Juba.

Yak, according to presidential sources, had allegedly spoken numerous times to the president through his security advisor during which he demanded a position of deputy commander in chief, a post which does not exist in the constitution but previously created to accommodate late Paulino Matip Nhial.

It remains unclear whether the president will accept or which position he will have to create for him.

Observers say President Kiir and his new First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai are jointly working on a strategy to influence Yak and several other opposition leaders to abandon armed struggle and return.

“We are all South Sudanese and it is therefore our duty to collectively reject any political decision by some politicians that starts with the shedding of blood,” Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

General Yak is currently living in Nairobi, Kenya, after he left Khartoum, Sudan, two weeks ago.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 September 22:08, by Mr Point

    Alex de Waal casts doubt on Kiir’s ability to bribe generals for peace. There are 745 generals in S Sudan. The country is running out of cash. Chiefs of staff are expensive. Will Peter Gatdet get what Hoth Mai or Malong take
    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2016/sep/15/south-sudanese-general-paid-15m-for-melbourne-home-says-war-profiteering-report

    repondre message

  • 19 September 22:11, by choldit

    U failed to enslave him like urself being a slave of slave Kiir and JCE. Shame on u Tutkew Gatluak that u turned ur back to south Sudanese during our war with Arab and now u turned ur back to ur Nuer brothers in this tribal based war. Who will u be? Money lover or u named it. I don’t think General Peter Gatdet fits in that role. He knows JCE and other Dinka will kill him in broad day light. U sham

    repondre message

  • 20 September 02:40, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    If he has brain let him not get lured to be trapped. The JCE never forget the past and agree to reconciliation. That is why Nuer were killed in Juba in 2013 and 2016. Riek missed death narrowly because of these idiots. Mark me Nuer under Salva are targets.

    repondre message

    • 20 September 05:31, by Akook

      Gen Gadet must be careful. He could easily be promised whatever he asked for, but when he get into Juba, things will look different in exercising his duties. If Gen Gadet tries to run his duties in Juba, his life will likely end this time. Gadet will never find a way to defect away 16th time. Kuol Manyang, Malong and may be Taban Deng and Tut Kew will roast him alive

      repondre message

      • 20 September 05:34, by Akook

        They will quickly pound on Peter Gadet like a swam of bees. What Machar got out of, for God sake Peter Gadet will never escape it

        repondre message

  • 20 September 09:00, by My Land

    I cannot be surprised on the move taken by General Gatdet because it is not his first time to defect from the group he joined.

    Gatdet, your son was killed like a dog in Bor and you are still saying to join Kiir’s regime?

    I don’t blame the money lovers.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.