UNMISS denies involvement in Wau night patrols

September 19, 2016 (WAU) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has distanced itself from reports that its peacekeepers are involved in night patrols within Wau town.

UNMISS troops from India patrol the UNMISS compound in Juba, South Sudan recently (UN MISSION/AP)

An official in Wau, one of South Sudan’s largest towns, was quoted saying they had resolved that UN troops be allowed to conduct joint patrols in town.

“We have also reached an understanding ground with the faith groups since the state government stands to maintain peace and reconciliation to start advocating for peace everywhere during their prayers,” Angelina Ubur, the state minister for law enforcement earlier told Sudan Tribune.

The UN, the minister alleged, formed a security committee that will patrol inside the UN, Red Cross and protection sides.

But UNMISS, in a statement, said remarks attributed to the minister were “inaccurate” as it never requested, or agreed to joint patrols with security organs.

“The mission continues to advocate for unfettered access for UNMISS patrols and humanitarian partners in parts of the country including Wau,” it said in a statement.

Dozens of people have reportedly been killed and over 120,000 displaced from their homes in a wave of fighting in Wau, almost a year after a peace agreement was signed to bring an end to civil war in the country. According to estimates from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), almost 50,000 people have been displaced within Wau.

(ST)