UNAMID vehicle run over a child in North Darfur

September 18, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - A vehicle belonging to the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) had run over a seven-year old girl in Malit town, 60 kilometers north of El-Fasher the capital of North Darfur state.

A UNAMID peacekeeper from from Burkina Fasso and based in Forobaranga, West Darfur, checks a map during a patrol to Tamar village. (Photo UNAMID/Albert González Farran)

Ahmed al-Tijani Adam, the victim’s uncle told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that UNAMID’s patrol vehicle has run over his niece Marwa al-Tijani Adam Idriss , saying she was killed on the spot.

“They didn’t stop after the accident … they fled the scene without helping her … the members of the patrol didn’t stop to relief her which led to her immediate death” he said.

“We informed the police and we went to the UNAMID’s headquarters and they said the [vehicle] didn’t stop because there was no interpreter among the patrol members” he added.

UNAMID officials were not reachable for comment on the incident.

A security source, who spoke to Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity, attributed the accident to the over-speeding and reckless driving, pointing that traffic accidents by UNAMID vehicles have lately increased.

“It is noted that UNAMID troops continued to flee after committing car accidents” he said

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

